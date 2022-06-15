U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has announced the names of 11 interns and two intern coordinators who will work in her Washington, DC, office this summer. The young Alaskans will get an up-close view of the federal legislative process while assisting Murkowski and her team with Alaska-focused work.
“Interns bring a renewed energy to my office, and I’m always so excited to host them,” the senator said in a release announcing the picks. “This year is also special in that it’s the first time since the start of the pandemic that we can host interns in person — so we are especially glad to welcome them to the Senate and my office.”
The interns will assist in the office’s day-to-day clerical and administrative tasks such as directing mail, interacting with visitors and assisting staff with policy-related research projects. Interns will also have the opportunity to shadow Murkowski in her daily work in the U.S. Senate and around the Capitol in order to obtain a first-hand view of the legislative process.
This year’s interns include:
College Intern Coordinator
Harold Monroe, Anchorage
Nicole Makar, Anchorage (July only)
Session One: Current through June 24
Gracelyn Gohr, Anchorage
Charlee Korthuis, Bethel
Dustin Lozano, Fairbanks
Calvin Ureda, Anchorage
Jenna Walker, Ketchikan
Braxton Zink, Ketchikan
Session Two: July 11 – Aug. 5
Matthew Agron, Eagle River
Jocelyn Cannon, Ketchikan
Jonathon Ford, North Pole
Isabella Kershaw, Ketchikan
Devin Moorehead, Juneau