Summer interns

Summer interns for Sen. Lisa Murkowski include Gracelyn Gohr of Anchorage; Charlee Korthuis of Bethel; Dustin Lozano of Fairbanks, Calvin Ureda or Anchorage, Jenna Walker ofv Ketchikan and Braxton Zink of Ketchikan.

Courtesy office of Sen. Lisa Murkowski

 Courtesy office of Sen. Lisa Murkowski

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has announced the names of 11 interns and two intern coordinators who will work in her Washington, DC, office this summer. The young Alaskans will get an up-close view of the federal legislative process while assisting Murkowski and her team with Alaska-focused work.

“Interns bring a renewed energy to my office, and I’m always so excited to host them,” the senator said in a release announcing the picks. “This year is also special in that it’s the first time since the start of the pandemic that we can host interns in person — so we are especially glad to welcome them to the Senate and my office.”

The interns will assist in the office’s day-to-day clerical and administrative tasks such as directing mail, interacting with visitors and assisting staff with policy-related research projects. Interns will also have the opportunity to shadow Murkowski in her daily work in the U.S. Senate and around the Capitol in order to obtain a first-hand view of the legislative process.

This year’s interns include:

College Intern Coordinator

Harold Monroe, Anchorage

Nicole Makar, Anchorage (July only)

Session One: Current through June 24

Gracelyn Gohr, Anchorage

Charlee Korthuis, Bethel

Dustin Lozano, Fairbanks

Calvin Ureda, Anchorage

Jenna Walker, Ketchikan

Braxton Zink, Ketchikan

Session Two: July 11 – Aug. 5

Matthew Agron, Eagle River

Jocelyn Cannon, Ketchikan

Jonathon Ford, North Pole

Isabella Kershaw, Ketchikan

Devin Moorehead, Juneau

Recommended for you