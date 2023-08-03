Airborne

The U.S. Senate passed its version of 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, an $886 billion defense budget bill, last week. And it includes hundreds of millions for Alaska’s military installations and some policy changes as proposed by Sen. Dan Sullivan.

Sullivan proposed a large investment in infrastructure in Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, including a $107.5 million runway extension project, a $7 million alert crew facility, and $6.1 million precision-guided missile complex.