The U.S. Senate passed its version of 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, an $886 billion defense budget bill, last week. And it includes hundreds of millions for Alaska’s military installations and some policy changes as proposed by Sen. Dan Sullivan.
Sullivan proposed a large investment in infrastructure in Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, including a $107.5 million runway extension project, a $7 million alert crew facility, and $6.1 million precision-guided missile complex.
“This year’s NDAA affirms Alaska’s importance to our nation’s defense during this dangerous time in our history,” Sullivan said in a news release. He added the provisions “will bring more investment to Alaska, a much-deserved increase in pay for our service members, and greater support and resources for their families in Alaska.”
Other investments include $34 million for much-needed additional personnel housing at Fort Wainwright near Fairbanks and $7.9 million for a Fort Wainwright soldier performance readiness center.
About $6 million is included for three Eielson Air Force Base projects, including a consolidated munitions complex, a dual-bay aircraft hangar and a joint range operations facility for the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex.
Sen. Lisa Murkowksi had proposed her own amendments in the $880 billion defense budget bill to improve and bolster Arctic military readiness.
Murkowski’s largest combined ask included $338.5 million for several radar and advanced early waring systems, in addition to millions in vehicles and heavy equipment, back-up power generation and combat readiness training.
Murkowksi has also asked for $5 million in quality-of-life equipment and additional funding for suicide prevention services and programs following a large spike in Alaska servicemember suicide numbers in 2021 and 2022.
“Alaska is the first line of defense for America ... this bill enhances our military preparedness in the Far North,” Murkowksi said in a July 28 news release.
Both Sullivan and Murkowksi touted the NDAA’s overall 5.2% pay raise for military service members.
Sullivan’s amendments also propose streamlining or easing military contract provisions for Alaska Native Corporations and tribes. Under those new provisions, small Alaska businesses and Alaska Native Corporations would be exempt from complying with submitting greenhouse gas emission guidelines.
Other components include allowing the Defense Department to treat PFAS-contaminated soils at Eielson Air Force Base and opens up DOD infrastructure improvement funds for for schools, police stations, and other facilities near Coast Guard bases.
The Coast Guard, while a military branch, falls under the oversight of the Department of Homeland Security.
However, Sullivan blasted Senate Democrats for not increasing defense spending beyond “the President’s anemic proposal — which we’ve done in a bipartisan way in the last two NDAAs.”
Sullivan said the lack of additional spending doesn’t go far enough to counter threats posed by China and Russia and fails to address the Navy’s requirement to submit a 30-year shipbuilding plan.
The House of Representatives passed its own version, which included a pay raise, but unlike the Senate version, includes provisions that would limit service members’ access to abortion and transgender care.
Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) voted against the House version, citing that the bill was different from a bipartisan effort that came out of committee.
Peltola, in a July 14 statement, said “extreme members of Congress load it up with amendments designed to create political attack ads while removing access to health care for millions of Americans who are employed by the Department of Defense, and their families.”
“I will always support our brave servicemen and women ... I also believe that they are equal citizens, just like the rest of us,” Peltola said. “We shouldn’t be pitting pay raises that they deserve against the reproductive freedoms that they also deserve.
Both versions must go to a conference committee to be reconciled after Congress reconvenes following its August recess.