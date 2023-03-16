The Senate Resources Committee heard testimony Wednesday on proposed changes for public notices about water rights.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Cathy Giessel, R-Anchorage, proposes removing the requirement that public notices regarding water use rights be published in local newspapers in the affected area. Instead, residents would learn of public notices through the Alaska Online Public Notice System.
“Newspapers simply aren’t used that much anymore,” Giessel told the committee.
Christy Colles, director of the Department of Mining, Land and Water (DMLW) within the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Tom Barrett, section chief of water for the DMLW within the DNR argued that removing the newspaper notice requirement would save applicants money, prevent delays in the permitting process, and lead to greater efficiency within the DNR.
Barrett explained that there is a requirement in Alaska to apply for the use of significant quantities of water. Residents apply for the rights to use water which exceeds 5,000 gallons per day from a single source or 500 gallons per day for more than 10 days from a single source.
After a resident applies to sell, appropriate or remove water, DNR employees coordinate with local newspapers and the applicant to advertise the public notice and the 15-day public comment period.
Advertisements in newspapers are not an effective way to reach people, Barrett said. He estimated that the department submits approximately 80 public notice advertisements per year and that an advertisement in a newspaper for one day costs $500 to $1,500.
Instead of learning of public notices in newspapers, Barrett said residents can subscribe to the Alaska Online Public Notice System website to receive public notices by email. Transferring to the online system would mean that notices can be published without cost to applicants, notices can be easily extended, and additional maps and figures can be published.
The move would save Alaskans unnecessary advertisement costs and create more efficiency within the DNR, Colles said. She said publishing notices online would lead to 43 days of working staff time that can be used on other things.
