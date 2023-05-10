A bill calling for a ban of certain firefighting foams passed the Alaska Senate Monday with unanimous support.
Senate Bill 67, sponsored by Sen. Jesse Kiehl (D-Juneau) would see the state end use of any foam “forever chemicals” known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (or PFAS).
Kiehl called PFAS contamination in Alaska’s water and groundwater a major health problem communities have had to contend with for years. Exposure to “forever chemicals” are linked to several health issues, including certain cancers and suppressed immune systems.
“These things are bad for people ... in incredibly small concentrations,” Kiehl said.
Firefighting foams have been linked to PFAS contamination in the groundwaters, including Fairbanks and Moose Creek near North Pole.
The city of Fairbanks has spent more than $5 million to address contamination issues caused by a plume that originated in the city’s regional firefighting training facility on 39th Avenue.
Moose Creek’s contamination has been linked to firefighting foam from Eielson Air Force Base, prompting the Air Force to spend millions to connect the small community to the city of North Pole’s water system.
Kiehl said PFAS-containing foams are very effective in putting out fires. Most of the cause has come from firefighting training scenarios, Kiehl said, prompted by Federal Aviation Administration requirements to use the foams at airports. The oil and gas industry also use it to break down fires.
“Anyone whose water comes down gradient from these sources is going to have chemicals in their water supply,” Kiehl said.
The Juneau senator stressed the ban doesn’t solve remediation, just the cause.
“This isn’t a clean-up bill, this is a ‘no-new-spills” bill,” Kiehl said. “It ends the use of PFAS-containing substances and foams in Alaska.”
He added “the good news is there are fluorine-free foams out there that put out jet fires.”
The bill delays the requirement for the oil and gas industry because fluorine-free foams still do not yet meet U.S. standards to put out refinery and crude oil tankers. Once an option becomes available, the Alaska Fire Marshal’s office will sign off on the oil and gas industry to adopt the no-PFAS rule.
The bill projects a $2.55 million capital investment under the new law, $185,000 in operating expenses in the first year and $160,000 in future years. It also requires the state to collect and dispose up to 40 gallons per year. For about 130 smaller communities with volunteer fire departments and insufficient resources, Kiehl said it would be a huge cost to remove the PFAS chemicals on their own.
“If we were not to take back those foams and dispose of them properly, the cost of cleanup would choke a horse,” Kiehl said. “Certainly, it makes this fiscal note look like pennies.”
The bill has received strong support from several organizations and legislators, including Sen. Scott Kawasaki (D-Fairbanks).
Kawasaki recalled when his family used to drive to Moose Creek for fishing trips.
“We just received word from the Department of Fish and Game that we are no longer allowed to retain the fish caught there because the PFAS levels and bio-accumulation of these chemicals in fish are too high for human consumption,” Kawasaki. “I think of those memories of fishing ... I think those are the memories Alaskans deserve.”
Senate Bill 67 heads to the House for consideration. A similar House bill, HB 166, passed from the House Labor and Commerce Committee last week.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.