With less than three weeks before the legislative session must conclude, Alaska lawmakers are still wrangling with the budget.
The Alaska House of Representatives submitted its operational budget earlier this month, calling for a $2,700 Permanent Fund dividend but leaving a $600 million deficit in place.
Senate leaders are resolved to set a lean budget, even it means a smaller dividend and less-than-expected boost to education.
Both the Senate and House majorities provided updates during Tuesday news conferences. House Majority Leader Dan Sadler (R-Eagle River), however, has expressed optimism about budget proceedings overall.
“I think we’re making good progress on the business that the people sent us down here to do,” Sadler said.
Senate President Gary Stevens (R-Kodiak) had similar hopes. “We are working hard and meeting with the House,” Stevens said.
A split on the PFD
The House and Senate are far apart on a Permanent Fund dividend.
The budget the House passed calls for a $2,700 dividend along a “50-50” split, with the other 50% of any Permanent Fund earnings reserve earmarked for governmental services.
The Senate is considering Senate Bill 107, which calls for 75% of Permanent Fund earnings earmarked for governmental expenses and 25% for a dividend.
The bill translates to a $1,300 dividend, far shy of the $2,700 the House insists on.
Senate Majority Leader Lyman Hoffman said SB 107 was designed to end the annual struggle over setting the PFD amount.
“The discussion of the dividend for the last five or six years has a been a point of contention,” Hoffman said. “As a result of that, bigger issues do not get the attention they deserve. I think it’s crucial if we want to move forward as a state, it’s important resolve that.”
Rep. Kevin McCabe (R-Big Lake), who sits on the House Ways and Means Committee, called a reduced dividend a nonstarter for him.
“In the fiscal working policy group we have already moved to a ‘50-50,’” McCabe said. “That is the compromise position, that wasn’t the starting position ... a ‘75-25’ is going to be very difficult for me.”
Stedman agreed, noting large issues take at best a few years to complete.
Rep. Louise Stutes (R-Kodiak), a House Minority member and former House Speaker, noted statewide taxes might not be the most popular revenue generator. She added that sales taxes in particular may hit rural communities and villages harder.
“There is a general feeling that revenue is certainly in the picture, but to what degree is another definite question,” Stutes said.
Fiscal plan
McCabe said his committee has been working on a set of bills for a long-term fiscal plan in order to ensure the state’s future economic health.
The components include a stable dividend formula, limited government spending that incentivizes economic growth, reformed budgeting practices, business tax cuts, streamlined regulations and a 2% sales tax.
McCabe stressed the Ways and Means committee likely won’t consider any component individually.
“We are trying to tie them up nice and neat,” McCabe said. “We agreed it would be a full fiscal plan.”
Sadler said each bill will be taken on its own merit, but added any full fiscal plan “will come up as they come up.”
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has signaled he introduce his own sales tax to help bolster revenue streams, but House Majority Leader Dan Sadler (R-Eagle River) said he has not seen anything so far.
“We will look forward to what the governor has to say,” Sadler said.
Rep. Alyse Galvin (I-Anchorage) has also introduced a proposed income sales tax in the Ways and Means Committee. The bill was met with resistance from committee Republicans; similarly, Dunleavy has said he would not support any income tax.
Legislators were skeptical any tax legislation would make it to the floor before the legislative session ends May 17.
“Here we are with 22 days left to go, so it’s going to be hard to move tax bills across the House and Senate in that time,” Stevens said.
Modest BSA proposal
The Senate Finance Committee agreed to cut a proposed Base Student Allocation increase from $1,000 to $500 by amending Senate Bill 52. The bill was sponsored by the Senate Education Committee with the concept it would start a dialogue.
The amount later rose to $680 Wednesday during budget amendments in the Senate Finance Committee.
Sen. Loki Tobin (D-Anchorage), on the Senate Education Committee, said Tuesday any modest increase may not be the initial amount, but it reflects the best option available.
“We were told to be bold … however, we do live a particular fiscal climate,” Tobin said. “Whatever number comes out of Senate Finance will be the biggest BSA increase we can afford.”
Tobin said the legislative must be responsive to needs, adding Alaskans are already struggling with supplemental food benefits and access to critical services.
Stedman said any increase will be set outside the state’s foundation formula. He added that Dunleavy has requested financial positions of each district to better help with preparing a budget for the the 2024-2025 fiscal year.
Any permanent increase hinges on whether SB 107 passes and survives the governor’s veto pen.
The House’s budget includes a $680 increase — about $175 million — but was contingent on drawing on the Constitutional Budget Reserve (CBR) to balance a deficit.
‘Within our means’
Stedman made clear the Senate Majority won’t seriously overdraw either the Permanent Fund or the CBR this year.
Stedman said the Senate budget bill will be pegged to the $73/barrel oil price projected in the spring revenue forecasts.
“The Senate is staying within the bookmarks of no overdraw of the Permanent Fund or draw of the CBR because it is perilously low in backup funds in case we have dip in oil prices,” Stedman said. “We’re going to live within our revenue stream this year, which means something has to give.”
That would mean a $1,300 dividend, a lean capital budget and only $128 million in one-time education funding.