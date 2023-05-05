Shanly Precinct

The polling location at Beaver Sports is shown Oct. 4, 2022.

 Gary Black/News-Miner

The Alaska Senate State Affairs Committee advanced a bill Tuesday that updates state election laws and re-initiates proposals that failed in 2022.

Senate Bill 138, co-sponsored by the committee, is the product of Sen. Scott Kawasaki (D-Fairbanks), the committee chair, and Sen. Mike Shower (R-Wasilla), the committee’s previous chair. It’s an approach to address Alaska election concerns.

