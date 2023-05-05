The Alaska Senate State Affairs Committee advanced a bill Tuesday that updates state election laws and re-initiates proposals that failed in 2022.
Senate Bill 138, co-sponsored by the committee, is the product of Sen. Scott Kawasaki (D-Fairbanks), the committee chair, and Sen. Mike Shower (R-Wasilla), the committee’s previous chair. It’s an approach to address Alaska election concerns.
The bill aims to clear up strict requirements that election advocates claim have created low voter turnout in rural Alaska and non-English speaking citizens.
Voters would be allowed to correct ballots that have errors, such as missing or unverifiable signatures by requiring state elections division to contact voters by phone or mail about the missing information.
It also eliminates a requirement for witness signatures on absentee ballots. The requirement resulted in more than 6,000 ballots being rejected in last year’s first-ever by-mail U.S. House special election.
The election division would also be required to send — by request — ballots in Alaska Native languages in compliance with the U.S. Voting Rights Act.
The bill would also mandate the elections division to start counting absentee ballots before election day and post early ranked choice tabulations.
Kawasaki noted Tuesday the bill “has a long way to travel through the finance committee and then to the [Senate] floor and being worked on in [the House].”
“It will be refined quite a bit,” Kawasaki said.
Sen. Jesse Bjorkman (D-Nikiski) called the early counting requirements a good addition.
“When vote totals are updated is very important to the public and to those who are better able to understand the election process and how people have voted,” Bjorkman said.
It took two weeks following the election to get results for some ranked-choice election races after absentee ballots were cast, a delay Bjorkman called “very disconcerting and surprising.”
“The state had those votes in hand, had them counted and could have been produced,” Bjorkman said. “But Alaskans had to wait two weeks in many case to find out who would represent them, and that’s not OK.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.