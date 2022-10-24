A range of political views came to light during the League of Women Voters’ Friday night forum featuring candidates in state Senate Districts P, Q and R.
Candidates included District P Democratic incumbent Sen. Scott Kawasawki and Republican challengers Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly and Alex Jafre, and District Q Republican incumbent Robert Myers and challengers Democrat John Bennett and Alaska Independence Party candidate Alex Serkov. District R Republican incumbent Sen. Click Bishop was present. District R challengers Republican Elijah Verhagen and Alaska Independence Party Bert Williams could not attend; Verhagen’s flight was delayed and Williams cited the pending birth of a grandchild.
Questions included resource development, alternative energy sources, the salmon crisis on the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers, and oversight of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority, the state’s independent project development and investment entity.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner and KUAC FM 89.9 cohosted the event with the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley.
Responsible resource development
Kawasaki, who sits on the senate resources committee, said the state takes the topic of resource development seriously, including whether it will be safe for the public and environment.
Matherly said the Legislature should provide an environment for business development while providing some oversight to ensure the environment’s protection “but otherwise get out of the way.”
Bennett said critical minerals plays a role in the state’s future, but noted “you can’t take shortcuts.” He added permitting “was put in a place for reason.”
Myers said the state must get resource development proceeds into the hands of Alaskans to help ensure future investments in other economies instead of just selling off resource projects.
Serkov called for reduced regulations for the benefit of small groups, noting strong policies only favor large conglomerates. Jafre said lower taxes and looser regulations can help resource development and manufacturers.
Answers ranged wide when it came to the salmon crisis facing the Interior. Some called it a complicated issue that needs more attention.
Matherly said he would need to learn more about the issue, but said the state could do more. Jaffrey likewise said he didn’t have much information, but proposed taking some precautions while not blaming it “thinks like global warming for something that could be a change in migration.”
Kawasaki said senate committees have tackled the topic for four years. The state has invested $1.4 million in a study, but added it should also tackle the trawler bycatch guidelines that impact fisheries.
Bennett said climate change plays a large factor, affecting both water temperature and fish health. He called for more equity in fishing, noting commercial fishermen have more options at the cost of subsistence.
Myers called it a complex issue with multiple possible issues, with the state not having enough information to develop a decent plan. Serkov said it’s a complicated matter beyond politics, adding the 2011 Fukushima reactor meltdown may have an impact on salmon population.
Bishop called it an international issue, with hatcheries in different countries releasing spawn that compete for the same food source. He called for an immediate action to prevent the extinction of future Yukon salmon runs.
Candidates were asked about whether lawmakers should take a more active oversight of AIDEA, given some questionable or failed investments in the past.
Kawasaki, Matherly and Myers noted AIDEA has both successes and failures from its investments and projects over the decades. Myers and Kawasaki added the Legislature should look into how investments have come back on past projects, while Matherly said it requires more investigation on his part.
Bishop looked at the positive elements, noting AIDEA has multiple success stories since its inception, including the Bradley Lake Dam that provides power to the railbelt. The senate, however, could conduct an audit and do some due diligence.
Jafre and Serkov both noted regulation and oversight presents more challenges than results, with Serkov saying businesses should be deciding on projects and investments, not the state. Jafre said any oversight should be done with a keen eye “but we shouldn’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.”
Some candidates saw only a limited option for new energy projects in Alaska, while others took a more holistic approach. Most advocated that advances in nuclear power make it a viable option.
Kawasaki said Alaska’s role as an energy state remains strong but fits according to region. Cook Inlet has promise for tidal power, wind projects play a strong role in Western Alaska, the Interior and other parts, and geothermal energy has potential depending on the location.
Matherly said several options exist in nuclear and wind and that “nothing is too small” so long as the state or customers aren’t overburdened.
Jafre said the state has few viable options beyond nuclear or geothermal projects.
Bennett said the state should stop subsidizing the oil and gas industry and use that revenue to expand the Intertie, invest in renewable or sustainable projects.
Myers was skeptical about large scale wind and solar projects, noting they require battery storage, a technology he said still needs more development to be practical.
Bishop noted the state could have benefited from the scrapped Susitna Hydroelectric project, which would have significantly lowered energy costs to railbelt communities.