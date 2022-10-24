Senate forum

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

From left, Senate District P candidates Alex Jafre and Sen. Scott Kawasaki, District Q candidates John Bennett and Sen. Robert Myers, and District R candidate Sen. Click Bishop participate in-person at the League of Women Voters forum Friday. Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly, running for Seat P, and Senate Q candidate Arthur Serkov participated virtually.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

A range of political views came to light during the League of Women Voters’ Friday night forum featuring candidates in state Senate Districts P, Q and R.

Candidates included District P Democratic incumbent Sen. Scott Kawasawki and Republican challengers Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly and Alex Jafre, and District Q Republican incumbent Robert Myers and challengers Democrat John Bennett and Alaska Independence Party candidate Alex Serkov. District R Republican incumbent Sen. Click Bishop was present. District R challengers Republican Elijah Verhagen and Alaska Independence Party Bert Williams could not attend; Verhagen’s flight was delayed and Williams cited the pending birth of a grandchild.

