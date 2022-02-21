Alaska would establish statewide standards for protecting drinking water from a class of toxic chemicals found in firefighting foams under a bill before lawmakers.
PFAs are chemicals associated with cancer, thyroid disease and other disorders. The chemical compounds are present in water sources throughout Alaska.
“This stuff is here, and it is all over the place,” said Sen. Jesse Kiehl, a Juneau Democrat who is the bill’s sponsor. “If your community had an airport, it was required in the past. Now it is in drinking water. This bill takes an approach to stop it in the future and make sure people have a source of clean drinking water for themselves and their family.”
Sen. Scott Kawasaki, a Fairbanks Democrat, is a co-sponsor of the bill, which was heard recently in the Senate Resources Committee. It is expected to be taken up a second time in the Senate committee, which heard public testimony last week about the bill.
The EPA already sets health-safety standards for PFAs in water sources, but the bill would establish a state benchmark. Senate Bill 121 would provide measures to end spraying of firefighting foams with PFAs, and offer voluntary blood tests to firefighters as well as people exposed to the chemicals in water sources.
PFAs are known as "the forever chemicals," because they do not break down. The compounds have leached into groundwater and drinking water sources after years of use. Firefighters sprayed foam repellant with PFAs during drills at local airports across Alaska.
Although the practice of using foams with PFAs has largely ended, the toxins linger in the water. The bill would assist very small fire departments, so they are not saddled with hazardous waste disposal costs as they replace equipment that contains PFAs.
Kiehl noted that in Interior Alaska federal funds have extended municipal water lines to curtail PFA exposure.
Patrice Lee, a Fairbanks resident, was among several Alaskans testifying in support of the bill.
“PFAs need to be outlawed and drinking water standards set,” Lee said. ”This bill is an important first step.”
Lee noted that PFAs are pervasive in the greater Fairbanks area with the chemicals present in public and private water sources, as well as in lakes and sloughs.
The bill would not apply to the oil and gas industry, which would work with the state fire marshal to address health-safety precautions around tankers and at pumping stations.
The bill would not apply to military bases, where the U.S. Department of the Defense is phasing out foams with PFAs.