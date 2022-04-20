U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan used his annual address before the Alaska Legislature this week to send a message to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, who is touring Alaska.
“Let her know that many of the actions taken by the [Interior] department under her leadership are hurting our people,” Sullivan told a joint session of the Legislature.
“Alaska cannot rest its hopes on a fractured foundation,” Sullivan said, quoting the late U.S. Rep. Don Young.
Sullivan was referring to President Biden’s rollbacks on Trump-era energy policies favoring Alaska oil and gas drilling on federal lands. Sullivan cited 21 executive orders by Biden that tightened restrictions on energy development in Alaska and the Arctic.
Sullivan specifically identified Biden’s ban on drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, after former President Trump opened up millions of acres to drilling and development.
Sullivan also listed delays for the proposed Ambler Road project, which would facilitate an industrial mining project in northwest Alaska.
He mentioned King’s Cove, where a controversial road is proposed through a protected wilderness area. Haaland is expected to tour King's Cove during her Alaska visit.
“I won’t sugarcoat it. My relationship with Secretary Haaland has been strained,” Sullivan said. “I’ve called her numerous times, reminding her of her pledges that she gave me during our meetings before she was confirmed.”
Sullivan received a standing ovation after his address, though some Democratic lawmakers made a point not to attend in person, including Sen. Tom Begich of Anchorage.