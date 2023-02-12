The Alaska Senate Education Committee on Wednesday reviewed a piece of legislation introduced by Fairbanks Sen. Scott Kawasaki that would incentivize educators and public employees to retire early.
According to Kawasaki’s sponsor’s memo, Senate Bill 14 is designed to “implement a temporary, voluntary Retirement Incentive Program to increase state savings by allowing public employees to retire up to three years early and to set in statute a way for a school district to rehire retired educators through a 12-month contract.”
The bill applies to districts, municipalities and state agencies who pay into Alaska’s Public Employees’ Retirement System and Teachers’ Retirement System.
“Senate Bill 14 would create a state voluntary early retirement incentive program for public employees and teachers to incentivize those vacating long-held higher paying positions,” Kawasaki said. “It would leave some of those entry-level folks who are paid less to advance.”
He said the retirement program would apply to those within three years of retirement.
The bill also amends state statute to allow school districts to rehire retirees on a 12-month contract to serve as mentors to younger teachers who have spent less than four years in the field.
The mentors would be paid on an hourly basis but would be able to continue receiving their post-retirement benefits.
Kawasaki designed his bill to avoid “double dipping.” A retiree hired as a mentor would not be required to make additional contributions into the plan and would not receive credit in the retirement system.
According to a fiscal note, the incentive program would end July 1, 2026.
Joe Hayes, Kawasaki’s chief of staff, explained during a Wednesday briefing that local school districts would ultimately determine who qualifies for the incentive.
“The assumption is the school district in conjunction with the school board would decide what positions are capable of being able to retire early,” Hayes said. “The district would then decide if they have provisions in place to be able to hire someone to fill that position.”
The early retirement is then pushed forward to the Division of Retirement and Benefits for final approval.
Senate president Gary Stevens asked about the bill’s reception.
“As a senior professor, it worries me that we are getting rid of all our senior professors in order to hire people who don’t know the job,” Stevens said. “Is the goal to save money or to get the best teachers in front of the students?”
Hayes said the bill, when originally introduced, was in response to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s budgets that caused state and local entities to cut staff.
“The people who were leaving were the youngest and newest folks,” Hayes said. “The bill was originally intended to give agencies another tool in the toolbox who are close to retirement an opportunity to retire early.”
Hayes added agencies wouldn’t be required to use it.
Asked about the bill’s reception, Hayes said the University of Alaska hasn’t weighed in, while local school districts remained mixed.
“Some districts are happy and some are worried about folks who retire they don’t want to see retired,” Hayes said.
Kawasaki introduced similar legislation in 2021, SB 6, during the 32nd Legislative Session, but it did not advance after being referred to the senate finance committee.
A March 2021 fiscal note from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office noted the Office of Management and Budget lacked the staff to evaluate retirement incentive programs. Additionally the Dunleavy fiscal note stated it would create significant costs and time for personnel if all 15 state agencies and local agencies opted to offer incentive programs.
Kawasaki modeled the bill in part from previous temporary incentive programs, which the state used three times.
According to his sponsor memo, a 1986 incentive program saved the state $24 million. A legislative audit noted a 1989 incentive program saved the state almost $23 million with 1,764 individual participants. A 1996 program netted the state $41 million.
The Alaska Court System also implemented a temporary retirement incentive program in Fiscal Year 2017.
Doug Wooliver, the court system’s acting deputy director, told the education committee the 2017 incentive program had positive impacts.
While the court system could not provide early retirement, it could offer a severance package. Employees with a minimum of 10 years service who were eligible for retirement for three years were offered three months salary to retirement.
“We had 28 people who were eligible, so with a small pool it was relatively easy to look at,” Wooliver said. “We knew the positions we were dealing with, so knew the ones we did not plan to fill again or the ones we knew we could fill.”
Fourteen volunteered for the incentive, which resulted in about $680,000 savings in the first year. Wooliver said there were follow-on savings over the next few years, decreasing as the court system filled vacant spots.
“We consider that FY17 project a success,” Wooliver said. “We have not offered it since, but we look at it regularly.”