Fairbanks Sen. Scott Kawasaki talks about the benefits of Senate Bill 14, a retirement incentive bill he is sponsoring, during a Senate Education Committee meeting Wednesday. AKLeg TV Screenshot

The Alaska Senate Education Committee on Wednesday reviewed a piece of legislation introduced by Fairbanks Sen. Scott Kawasaki that would incentivize educators and public employees to retire early.

According to Kawasaki’s sponsor’s memo, Senate Bill 14 is designed to “implement a temporary, voluntary Retirement Incentive Program to increase state savings by allowing public employees to retire up to three years early and to set in statute a way for a school district to rehire retired educators through a 12-month contract.”

