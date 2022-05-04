U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is pushing her own legislation to keep abortions legal for women in America by codifying Roe v. Wade into law.
Murkowski and Maine Sen. Susan Collins are advocating for the Reproductive Choice Act, which they sponsored to continue abortion access if Roe v. Wade ends.
The 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling protects a woman's right to have an abortion.
The two Republican senators introduced the Reproductive Choice Act Feb. 28 to make current protections federal law, after the high court began hearing Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case asked the high court to overrule Roe v. Wade.
A draft of the U.S. Supreme Court decision, written by Justice Samuel Alito, was published this week after it was leaked to the press.
The anticipated ruling ends legal abortions in America and gives states the final authority on access and services.
The Supreme Court confirmed its authenticity Tuesday, after Politico, a Washington, D.C., news outlet, published the draft opinion.
In Alaska and across the United States, protesters demonstrated against the draft opinion, which is expected to be issued before the Supreme Court adjourns in June.
Murkowski: 'Roe is still the law'
Murkowski cautioned Wednesday that “Roe is still the law of the land, and we must wait to see the final decision when the Supreme Court actually issues one this summer.”
But she also said that the draft opinion “rocks my confidence in the court.” Murkowski pointed to the Reproductive Choice Act as a way to continue abortion services.
“We don’t know what their decision may ultimately say, but if it goes in the direction that this leaked draft has indicated, my legislation with Sen. Collins to codify Roe so women's reproductive protections continue, will be more important than ever,” Murkowski said.
Document leak condemned
Both Murkowski and Sen. Dan Sullivan condemned the leak of the draft opinion to the press.
“The leak of an internal and deliberative document from the nation’s highest court is absolutely reprehensible and needs to be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” Murkowski said.
“It politicizes the court and erodes the public’s trust in what is supposed to be an independent judiciary, at a time when we desperately need credibility within the courts,” she said in a prepared statement.
Sullivan’s office issued a statement on the leak but declined to comment on the anticipated Roe v. Wade ruling.
“Having served as a judicial law clerk for individual judges on the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Ninth and the D.C. Circuits, and the Alaska Supreme Court, Sen. Sullivan believes that this egregious leak of the draft document is a stunning betrayal that risks undermining the integrity and independence of the court. He believes this lawless action should be investigated and punished to the fullest extent possible,” according to the statement.