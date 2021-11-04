U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan released a climate plan alternative to the Green New Deal Wednesday that would emphasize natural gas, loosen restrictions on fossil fuels and expand energy jobs.
“The Biden Green New Deal has had a dramatic effect on working families,” Sullivan said at the press conference in Washington, D.C. “Americans are having to suffer to bring down emissions through higher energy prices.”
Sullivan connected the Biden administration’s halt of new leases for oil and gas development on federal lands in Alaska and other energy states to higher prices for heating oil and gas at the pump.
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who spoke at the press conference, also blamed President Joe Biden for the tight energy supply and consumer price spikes. “Joe Biden shut down all new leases on federal lands,” Cruz said.
“When your heating prices go up this winter, you can thank Joe Biden, John Kerry and Kamala Harris for that,” he said.
Diversifying the U.S. energy portfolio
“Our vision is focused squarely on the American worker,” said Sullivan, who is leading the American Energy, Jobs and Climate Plan with Republican Sens. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming.
“A worker-oriented energy and climate plan should build on and expand job opportunities in all critical energy sectors of the U.S. economy,” he said.
The Republican senators pledged to reduce greenhouse emissions while growing all types of energy jobs. A key component of their plan is to expand natural gas as a cleaner-burning substitute to traditional fossil fuels.
They also would promote natural gas exports with China, India and other major polluters that heavily rely on coal. China produces more than a quarter of global carbon emissions, with 60% of its power generated by coal.
“Let’s use our energy to help other countries make progress,” said Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, who spoke at the press conference.
America leads the world in the decline of carbon emissions since 2005, powered by a greater reliance on natural gas. Carbon Brief, which covers energy policy, reports that the drop in U.S. CO2 is driven by coal-to-gas switching in the power sector as well as wind generation, among other factors.
Sullivan also used Wednesday’s press conference to contrast the climate plan with Biden’s energy policies, as the president returned home from the United Nations climate summit in Scotland.
Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana, who spoke at the press conference, lambasted the president for policies that support importing energy resources from adversaries.
“He doesn’t want us to produce our own fossil fuels,” Kennedy said about the president. “He wants us to give countries that hate us more money, so they can buy more weapons, so they can kill us.”