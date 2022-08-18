Holding a handwritten sign with the words “Thank You” as he waved to morning commuters in Fairbanks, Sen. Click Bishop expressed his gratitude Wednesday to the voters who sent him back to the Alaska Legislature for another term.
Bishop, a Fairbanks Republican, has been holding court — albeit “traffic court” with constituents for 12 years — after every state election as well as to campaign for office.
For Bishop, the outreach at the intersection of University Avenue and the Johansen Expressway is an efficient way to reach a large number of voters quickly. Plus, Bishop seems to enjoy it. You might say that it’s a gas.
Bishop stands near the Wells Fargo bank, at 794 University Ave., which seems fitting for the co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee at the Legislature.
On Wednesday morning, before 7 a.m., Bishop wore a traffic vest as he waved his sign to motorists; some responded back with “hellos.” Motorists have offered him coffee as he braced morning temps that even in August can dip into the 40s.
Bishop said he chose the intersection for his political outreach because of the large traffic volume, which numbers thousands of vehicles each day.
Just as he does managing state spending, the senator seems to strive for efficiency and getting the biggest return on investment, even when it involves his own personal time.
