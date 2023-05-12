Moose's Tooth

The NPS indicates the vicinity of the boot tracks leading to a small avalanche area on the West Ridge of Moose’s Tooth.

The search for two missing climbers in Denali National Park and Preserve scaled back Thursday.

Eli Michel, 34, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Nafiun Awal, 32, of Seattle, Washington, checked in with a friend through a satellite communication device around 5 a.m. Friday. They told their friend that they planned to climb the West Ridge of Moose’s Tooth, a 10,300 foot peak near the Ruth Gorge, in a single, long push, according to a park news release.

