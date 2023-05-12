The search for two missing climbers in Denali National Park and Preserve scaled back Thursday.
Eli Michel, 34, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Nafiun Awal, 32, of Seattle, Washington, checked in with a friend through a satellite communication device around 5 a.m. Friday. They told their friend that they planned to climb the West Ridge of Moose’s Tooth, a 10,300 foot peak near the Ruth Gorge, in a single, long push, according to a park news release.
Their friend told park officials Sunday that the two men had not checked back in following their climb.
Rangers found the climbers’ unattended gear at the base of the West Ridge route and equipment along the 3,200-foot fall line. Mountaineering rangers concluded that the two men were swept off their feet Friday night by a small slab avalanche while climbing the West Ridge route.
Mountaineering rangers and a helicopter pilot searched the area throughout the week, including the climbing route, the fall line, and and the heavily crevassed glacier at the bottom of the fall line.
Search managers concluded that the climbers did not survive due to rocky terrain along the fall line, the team’s limited supplies, temperatures between 5 and 20 degrees Fahrenheit, and the six days since last contact. Mountaineering rangers will continue searching the area for signs of the climbers throughout the next several months as snow conditions change.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.