A search is underway for two overdue climbers in Denali National Park and Preserve.
Rangers initiated an aerial and ground search Sunday for Eli Michel, of Columbia City, IN, and Nafiun Awal, 32, of Seattle, WA, near Moose's Tooth, a 10,300-foot mountain in the Ruth Gorge.
The two climbers checked in with a friend through a satellite communication device around 5 a.m. Friday morning. They told their friend that they planned to climb the West Ridge route of Moose's Tooth.
On Sunday, park rangers found the climbers' unattended tent and ski tracks heading to the base of the West Ridge route. They also found skis where the climbers switched to crampons and boot tracks high on the West Ridge into a small slab avalanche.
An aerial search Monday focuses on the crevasses' runout zone.
This story will be updated as details become available.
