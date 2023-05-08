A search is underway for two overdue climbers in Denali National Park and Preserve.

Rangers initiated an aerial and ground search Sunday for Eli Michel, of Columbia City, IN, and Nafiun Awal, 32, of Seattle, WA, near Moose's Tooth, a 10,300-foot mountain in the Ruth Gorge.

