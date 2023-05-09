The search continues for two missing climbers in Denali National Park and Preserve.
Eli Michel, 34, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Nafiun Awal, 34, of Seattle, Washington, likely fell while climbing the West Ridge route of Moose's Tooth, a 10,300 foot peak near the Ruth Gorge, according to a park news release.
The two climbers checked in with a friend through a satellite communication device around 5 a.m. Friday. They told their friend that they planned to climb the West Ridge route of Moose's Tooth.
Their friend told park officials Sunday that the two men had not checked back in following their climb.
Park rangers found the climbers' unattended tent and ski tracks heading to the base of the West Ridge route leading up into a small slab avalanche area. Rangers also found two ice axes and a climbing helmet along the 3,200-foot fall line.
Mountaineering rangers and a helicopter pilot searched the area Sunday and Monday for a total of 7.8 flight hours. A mountaineering ranger harnessed to the end of a helicopter short-haul rope searched the heavily-crevassed glacier at the base of Moose's Tooth.
Rangers were unable to search the area Tuesday due to low visibility and snowfall in the Ruth Gorge. The search for the men will continue when the weather allows.
