Moose's Tooth

The NPS indicates the vicinity of the boot tracks leading to a small avalanche area on the West Ridge of Moose's Tooth.

 Courtesy of NPS

The search continues for two missing climbers in Denali National Park and Preserve.

Eli Michel, 34, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Nafiun Awal, 34, of Seattle, Washington, likely fell while climbing the West Ridge route of Moose's Tooth, a 10,300 foot peak near the Ruth Gorge, according to a park news release. 

