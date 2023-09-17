Family, friends and volunteers continue their search this weekend for James Burk, whose submerged riverboat was found at the confluence of the Tanana/Tolovana Rivers on Sept. 12.

Burk was on his way to Manley and never arrived. A search began immediately and the family is now coordinating an ongoing search with the help of volunteers and through a James Burk Search Page on Facebook.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.