Family, friends and volunteers continue their search this weekend for James Burk, whose submerged riverboat was found at the confluence of the Tanana/Tolovana Rivers on Sept. 12.
Burk was on his way to Manley and never arrived. A search began immediately and the family is now coordinating an ongoing search with the help of volunteers and through a James Burk Search Page on Facebook.
The family departed by riverboat Saturday for the on site search headquarters at Tolovana Roadhouse, bringing them with a huge load of donated supplies for search teams.
“My family will be coordinating relief teams and resupply,” said Eva Burk in an online update.
She had this advice for volunteers: “We want to be mindful that there is a sonar team and to not interfere with that operation. They will begin dragging after more sonar is done. Experienced sonar techs with equipment can be put on boats — we can use another sonar if there is someone who knows how to operate it.”
Burk said there is also a need for boats with pike poles to work the river banks both upstream and downstream. Currently, additional boat support is needed, she added.
“To be efficient, each team needs to focus on an assigned area,” she said. “We will have more mapping capabilities as time goes on, but we have a good place to start.”
Gasoline is available for search boats and food is provided for searchers.
Dogs and air support, including Civil Air Patrol, are helping with the search. Drone operators are also standing by to assist.
A GoFundMe account, organized by Calypso Farm and Ecology Center, is up and running. All donations go directly to the Burk family for supplies, food and other items needed for the ongoing search.
Meanwhile, James Burk’s submerged boat has been pulled out of the water, restarted, and returned to Nenana.
“That would make him happy,” Eva Burk said. “He worked two years on his fancy vessel, painted in Arctic Cat colors. It deserves to be cared for proper.”
Burk said the family appreciates “any and all support.”
“Our family thanks everybody that is working so hard to support this major effort and for all the prayers and love,” she said. “We’re glad to have somewhere to focus our search efforts. I’m glad my dad taught me so much. I hope we can bring him home. That’s all that matters. Having some closure.”
