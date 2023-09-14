James Burk left Nenana on Saturday for a two-day river trip to Manley, planning to spend a night camping along the way. He never arrived.
On Tuesday his boat was found submerged just downstream of the confluence of the Tolovana and Tanana rivers.
As the search for him continues, his daughter, Eva Burk of Nenana, is keeping family and friends updated on Facebook. On Wednesday, she had this report: “They were able to pull my dad’s boat up the bank. His bag and gun were in the boat. He was not in the boat. The key was off and the throttle was in neutral. How he swamped, we don’t know. Maybe a sweeper.”
It brings back sad memories for her family, who have done this type of search before.
“We’re reliving what happened to my brother, same weekend, same area,” she said. “They went missing 22 years apart now. We plan to make camp down there and support search crews. My dad did this for my brother and would not give up. We searched until the ice was too thick.”
Burk asked for experienced captains who know how to drag the river to assist.
“We need to have relief teams to give people breaks,” she said. “The most important thing we need is people who know how to search the river and run drag hooks.”
Searchers from Nenana, Minto and other communities have joined the search. Alaska State Troopers searched the river via helicopter. The Tanana Tribal Boat was also heading to the area.
The Nenana Volunteer Fire Department is helping with food and supply donations. Anyone wanting to contribute can drop off food items like canned soup, lunch meat and condiments, instant oatmeal, protein bars, coffee, tea, dry fish and other items. Other appreciated donations include socks, gloves and hats, batteries, and black totes with secure clip tops to transport items via riverboat.
Monetary donations can be dropped off at the Mitch Demientieff Tribal Hall in Nenana, which has been designated the headquarters for the search in Nenana. Other ways to donate, which helps pay for fuel for one thing, are listed on the new Jame Burk Search Facebook page.
The family is setting up a base camp at Tolovana Roadhouse and will methodically record every area searched.
"We need to be strategic and methodical," she said. "The Minto VPSO is leading the search. We are covering both water and land. If the search continues we will likely need more manpower and relief for the camp support crew."
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.