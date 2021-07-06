Search efforts continued Tuesday for a Fairbanks man who disappeared while swimming with friends and family in a gravel pit lake on the Fourth of July.
Nathan Charlie, 43, went under water at roughly 8:15 p.m. Sunday and has not been seen since, according to a report from Alaska State Troopers.
The gravel pit lake is located near Chena Point Avenue in Fairbanks and ranges in depth from 17 feet to 50 feet, said Austin McDaniel, Alaska State Trooper public information officer.
Troopers believe that alcohol was a factor based on a preliminary investigation of the incident, McDaniel said.
After an initial search Sunday evening, Wilderness Search and Rescue, PAWS Search and Rescue, and local village public safety officers returned Monday with sonar technology but were unable to locate Charlie.
Troopers did not specify how much longer the search will continue.
