Climate scientists are predicting a dynamic breakup which, combined with a large snowpack throughout Alaska, creates a high probability for flooding. Climatologist Rick Thoman with the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy, and Crane Johnson, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center, gave an overview of what Alaskans can expect in the coming weeks.
As its name suggests, breakup is defined as the date when river ice breaks down, Johnson said. In other words, it is when rivers transition from ice-covered to freely flowing open water. While breakup signifies warmer temperatures and impending summer, it can also be a tumultuous time of year.
“It’s exciting, but at the same time everyone knows it’s unpredictable,” Johnson said. This unpredictability is mainly tied to the potential for flooding.
There are two types of breakup, Johnson said. The first type is thermal, when ice slowly melts in place and rots, or “mushes out,” as Johnson put it. The second form is mechanical or dynamic, which is when ice remains hard and breaks in large chunks. Ice jams — and therefore ice jam floods — are more common during dynamic breakups.
This year, Alaska is “trending to a dynamic breakup,” said Johnson, with an above average potential for ice jams and flooding. Ice conditions are average; the potential for flooding is in large part due to the unusually large snowpack. “The amount of snow that’s available to melt ... has the potential to drive snowmelt flooding,” Johnson said.
The majority of Alaska received above normal levels of precipitation this winter, Thoman explained. Much of this occurred in December; Fairbanks, for example, received five times more moisture than normal during the last month of 2021. This created an unusually deep snowpack and thus a high potential for snowmelt flooding.
Sometimes, even with a big snow pack, warm temperatures in early spring can mitigate risk of ice jam flooding. This has not been the case this year, however. “We’re definitely putting the message out as far as flooding,” Johnson said.
As to when breakup will occur, “the big driver ... is spring temperatures,” said Johnson. Statewide, breakup is expected to be a few days later than normal this year. The average date of breakup in Fairbanks is April 25, but Johnson said it will likely be between two to five days late in 2022. This is because Alaska on the whole was cooler than normal for the first half of April (so there have been fewer thawing degree days) and because the deeper than normal snowpack will take more time to ripen.
The outlook for the remainder of April, Thoman said, is “favoring above normal temperatures.” Temperatures are expected to rise dramatically during the first week of May, he added.
Precipitation is expected to be average — this is typically a relatively dry time of year, according to Thoman.
Given the potential for a dramatic breakup season this year, Thoman and Johnson encouraged Alaskans to submit their observations of melting and breakup. “Get your observations out there and we will use them,” Thoman said. “Every piece of information is gonna be really important.”
Specifically, Thoman mentioned UAF’s community science program Fresh Eyes on Ice. Observations can be submitted to Fresh Eyes on Ice through the following link fresheyesonice.org/submit-observations.