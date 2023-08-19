Last school year, only 64.1% of Fairbanks North Star Borough School District students attended 90% or more of the school year.
FNSBSD Superintendent Luke Meinert, in his first year as superintendent, has made improving attendance one of his top priorities.
“Attendance has slumped coming out of the pandemic,” Meinert said. “So we’re improving communications with parents and just ensuring that they understand how important it is for their students.”
Students who miss more than 17 days of school per year, or more than two days a month, are considered chronically absent, Sarah Gillam, FNSBSD assistant superintendent, said.
“Absences may be due to physical or mental illness, vacations, economic hardships or any combination of these or other factors,” she said. “We want to do whatever we can to support them and encourage them to reach out to their schools or our Student Support Services dDepartment to help connect them with any resources we can.”
Gillam said missing school not only deprives students of their education, but also meals, socialization and counseling services.
“Feeling connected and building positive relationships with teachers and peers is supported through regular attendance,” she said. “Students who begin to miss school become more likely to continue to miss more school as they feel less connected socially and less prepared academically.”
The school district is looking for ways to better communicate with parents on their student’s absences, Gillam said. including sending updates with how many total days a student has been absent.
Chronic absenteeism has been a nationwide issue since the Covid-19 pandemic. The rate more than doubled from 16% in 2019 to 33% in 2022, according to EAB, an education research company. That puts FNSBSD roughly consistent with the national average.
Danette Peterson, Fairbanks Education Association president, said chronically absent students miss out on connections with teachers and peers that are important to social development and emotional well-being.
“As educators, we create safe learning environments and engaging lessons to foster attendance and lifelong learning,” Peterson said.
