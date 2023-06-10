Incoming aspiring middle school musicians will have an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of music as the Fairbanks North Star Borough School district prepares for a band camp later this summer.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin announced the camp, called “Jump Start,” at Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
“This music camp is an opportunity for students exiting elementary school and heading into middle school to get that little jump start into their instrument,” Melin said. “They’ll have a chance to figure out how to put it together and what kinds of sounds they can make … that little extra piece that will set them up for success as a middle school band student.”
The school board accepted three donations totaling just over $4,400 from sponsors to help pay for the program. The donations came from Design Alaska, Fairbanks Nissan and the Fairbanks Arts Association. The donations will allow the district to coordinate the program.
Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education Kate LaPlaunt told the school board the scope of the program will depend on the interest of students. Sign-ups will be announced in coming weeks, she added.
“We just got the funding for this … it’s all being built right now,” LaPlaunt said. “Now that we have funding, we can hire the personnel and create sign-ups for students to register.”
LaPlaunt noted that Liesl Wietgrefe, West Valley’s assistant principal, will be coordinating the program with the district’s musical cohorts.
“This is all a partnership with our community that is important and has proven to be very successful,” LaPlaunt said.
Board member Brandy Harty said at Tuesday’s meeting that Wietgrefe and Fairbanks resident Erin Janoso have done the powerlifting behind launching the band camp.
“They both went to multiple people and underwent a Herculean effort to obtain these funds and get [the donations] on the agenda to be accepted,” Harty said. “It was an effort of our community and of our music teachers to get behind making sure music happens in our schools.”
Like other programs, the district’s band and orchestra programs have undergone cuts over the years due to diminishing funding and budget challenges.
The district re-aligned its music program at the same time it shifted its Fairbanks schools’ sixth grade classes to middle school last year. As part of the changes, the district eliminated fifth-grade band and orchestra, while retaining elementary school general music education.
However, the shift created a gap for students who want to participate in middle school band and orchestra programs.
In a letter to potential sponsors, Wietgrefe noted that as many as 900 incoming sixth graders are eligible to join instrumental music programs.
“Our goal is to equip those 6th grade students with the bare basics of playing an instrument. We will provide highly technical instruction for students on each instrument to help set them up for success in a classroom setting for the remainder of the year,” Wietgrefe wrote.
Janoso, a strong advocate for music education in schools, agreed. She said the basic skills are needed for incoming sixth graders who might otherwise lack even basic skills.
“It is not going to make up for the loss but it will help provide some assistance as the community continues to look for solutions to support education in our schools,” Janoso said.
She added that another goal would be to feel students feel less discouraged when starting middle school.
“Otherwise they would be entering into existing ensembles without those basic skills,” Janoso said. “Teachers are trying to accommodate multiple skill levels in one class and if you add in very basic students who have not taken orchestra or band, it can be difficult.”
Janoso added the band camp wouldn’t be possible without those who assisted.
“We had some sponsors step up to the plate to make it happen and we are extremely grateful for the sponsors who have stepped up to the plate,” Janoso said. “It’s our first year doing this and we hope this will continue next year.”
