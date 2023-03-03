Federal mediation efforts broke down between the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and Fairbanks Education Association Wednesday, according to a joint statement.
“No tentative agreements were reached between the parties through the mediation process,” the two parties stated. “The next step in the process is to coordinate a meeting with an independent arbitrator to continue the work to reach a successor agreement.”
The district and FEA negotiating teams had 20 articles left in their contract negotiations that remain outstanding.
“The parties will work together to select an arbitrator to facilitate the process, and we hope this can be scheduled within the next few months,” said Ivory McDaniel-Ilgenfritz, the district’s executive director of Human Resources and chief negotiator. “The exact dates are unknown as the parties still have preliminary work to select and schedule an arbitrator.”
Negotiations have been ongoing for more than a year. FEA members continue to work under provisions of the old contract, which expired June 30, 2022.
FEA President Sandi Ryan, a veteran district math/computer science teacher, said the normal step and columns salary provisions, along with health benefits will continue for members.
The district and the union announced negotiations would head to mediation in December.
Salary disagreement
A key disagreement between the two parties is over salary increases.
FEA’s latest request included a three-year contract with a 6% increase the first year and a 4% increase in years two and three. The district’s counterproposal stipulated no increase for the current year and a 1% increase the next fiscal year.
The district made the same offer to the Fairbanks Principal’s Association — which accepted — and the Educational Support Staff Association (ESSA), which rejected. ESSA and the district announced in January their talks would head to arbitration.
“The district needs to balance the various asks of FEA with the budgetary process,” McDaniel-Ilgenfritz said. “It is no secret the district is experiencing significant shortfalls in the budget. The district simply cannot find what the union is asking for without increased revenue.”
The district faces a projected $17 million deficit in the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1, stemming from an end to its Hold Harmless clause, continual declining enrollment and seven years of flat funding from the state’s Base Student Allocation, or per-pupil funding.
“The main issue is how to balance the asks of the unions with the budgetary shortfall we are experiencing,” McDaniel-Ilgenfritz said. “The current ask of the union is estimated at an additional $35 million over the duration of three years.”
She added any deficit increase would result in staff reductions, “which greatly impact the educational experience for our staff, students, and community.”
Other outstanding articles deal with health benefits, classroom safety, class preparation time, shared teaching responsibilities to items as simple as reserved parking spaces for districtwide itinerant teachers.
Mediation and
arbitration efforts
FEA President Sandi Ryan said while she was not part of the mediation effort, she noted the union’s negotiating team “looked devastated, like they wasted a day” following several hours of mediation.
“What is missing is that we have nothing on the calendar in having no additional days to discuss possible remedies leading up to arbitration,” Ryan said.
Ryan said the FEA has called into question some of the district’s budget projections, including the continued cost of steps and column increases. Steps and column increases are based on the number of years a teacher works, along with the level of education and certifications they gain.
“In our calculations they are a wash because you are going to pay someone you just hired at a lower rate than someone who is retiring,” Ryan said. “It balances out in the end.”
The Federal Service Labor-Management Relations Statute Requires unions and collective bargaining units to undergo both mediation and arbitration efforts with employers after contract talks break down.
Arbitration would be the final step, involving an independent third party person who will listen to each side and make a nonbinding decision about the case.
Ryan said it’s the first time both sides went to arbitration in 11 years; the last time was 2012 over five articles.
Even if arbitration fails, Ryan said federal law still requires a final face-to-face meeting to see if both sides can come together.
“If not, the FEA has to make a decision on the next step and we will poll our members,” Ryan said. “We will lay it all out, what has been offered, the reasons why, ask the question, give several options and one of them is to go strike authorization vote.”
She added in her 30 years, the union has never voted to authorize a strike.
Based on the 20 outstanding articles following Wednesday’s mediation efforts, she said it’s concerning.
“I cannot speak for the district, but we [FEA] have tried to massage and listen to what they say and we have reached a point where it seems like we are bargaining against ourselves,” Ryan said.
She added another issue was the district’s last counteroffer was packaged as one deal, not standalone items they could reach tentative agreements on separately.
“Frankly, if my membership were to consider [the salary offer] as a standard single item at this time, they would not accept it,” Ryan said.
She added the Board of Education should have pushed the Fairbanks North Star Borough for more local funding during the last budget planning cycle in 2022. The borough funded the school board’s request, plus an additional boost which was used for kindergarten aides.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward has committed to advocate an additional $3.5 million for the upcoming year, which would amount to just over $55.5 million.
“We should be working as a team to convince the state and the borough to properly fund education,” Ryan said.
Ryan said the morale remains low among teachers, especially as the district seeks to recruit more and retain the ones it already employs.
“I’m terrified we will find ourselves short of educators, the district will be finding ways to knock out walls to stick students,” Ryan said. “There is no pool to pull from and the greater the wedge between teachers and the district, the greater the number that will be seeking jobs with another district or in another field.”