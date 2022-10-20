The Department of Defense Education Activities office awarded the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District a $1 million, five-year grant for academic and support programs, according to a DoD news release.
The district received the grant in part because 21% of its students, or roughly 2,364 students, are military connected or come from military families.
According to the Defense Department, the grant will focus specifically on “boosting math education at nine secondary schools with greater than 10% military-connected student enrollment.”
The grant will cover costs for an Algebra 1 coach, prepare and train secondary school teachers and staff “to identify, implement and sustain evidence-based instructional practices that will increase student math achievement and increase student course completion of Algebra 1.”
The coach will lead the effort in what will be called “Operation Arctic Algebra Advancement,” citing the need to address math gaps and interruption caused by Covid-19 pandemic.
“Slowing students down is not an effective instructional strategy. This grant would give us another powerful arrow in our quiver as we target our math, and more specifically, Algebra 1 success,” said Chane Beam, executive director of teaching and learning for the FNSBSD.
According to a school district fiscal note, the grant runs from Sept. 30 of this year to May 31, 2027. The federal government covers the entire grant but requires the district to provide annual reports.
The fiscal note indicates that $795,253 will be spent on teacher salaries and benefits, $134,760 on professional and technical services and $58,025 in “indirect costs.”
The grant was one of 45 awarded across the country. The Department of Defense Education Activity grant program in general focuses on improving educational outcomes, narrowing achievement gaps and providing access to academic programs.
“I was thrilled to learn that DoDEA saw the importance of supporting our military families here in the Pacific region with money that helps to provide educational resources to the local schools our military kids attend in the communities where they live,” said the Installation Management Command-Pacific Director Craig Deatrick.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said the program highlights its partnership with Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base.
“This partnership is another amazing opportunity we have to join forces and support students in reaching high school graduation,” Melin said. “By supporting educators to perfect their craft in Algebra instruction, we will see success for the students currently taking these courses and reap the benefit for generations to come.”