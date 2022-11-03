School board members received a first look at a proposed contract change between Durham School Services and Fairbanks North Star Borough School District during Tuesday’s board meeting.
Ryan Hinton, the district transportation director, said the pending changes will reduce the overall number of planned bus routes by 130 to 115 and begin to supplement student transportation with the use of minivans or vans.
The amended contract goes before the school board for approval on Nov. 15
The school district and Durham face a second year of driver shortages, forcing the district to adjust the bus routes. This school year, it eliminated an alternating bus schedule, instead focusing on centralized neighborhood pick-up/drop-off locations.
The bus route reduction saves the district about $1.2 million in its restricted transportation fund.
Hinton noted the contract was originally signed “about a month before anyone heard of Covid, and that rocked our world.”
“In the tumultuous economic and labor market … we find ourselves in a very different environment than we did three years ago when the contract was contemplated,” Hinton said.
The district was forced to find “efficiencies,” including route reductions and reorganization.
Hinton added the district does need more routes but not 130, as originally envisioned.
The district will cover the fixed and overhead costs of up to 20 discontinued or suspended routes in order to maintain unused buses, facilities and operations staff.
“With this contract, we are trying to bring everything in line with our current needs,” Hinton said.
On Wednesday, Hinton said the district added six new special education routes this week and plans to add additional regular bus routes starting next week. The regular routes will focus on areas that have later arrivals.
The second major component adds in the school district’s envisioned “Van Plan,” using passenger vans to transport students who cannot otherwise be served by the school bus.
“The passenger vans will be utilized to supplement our transportation. We are not trying to supplant school buses, which will be a priority for transporting students,” Hinton said.
The district will prioritize the vans for two groups: its homeless and foster care students and those who live in low-density areas that have a service gap.
The use of one passenger van would cost $78,000, charged at a daily rate.
“In the past when a bus was not feasible, we had to rely on alternative means of transportation, such as the MACS, a taxi or in-lieu payments,” Hinton said. “This is something we can prioritize over a taxi or putting them on a MACS bus.”
Hinton said the vans can be used as a first option for homeless/foster students over a taxi, and its rural area service needs are expected to drop as the district adds back more routes.
Vans will come equipped with a communication system, dispatch radio, security camera, all the necessary safety equipment and a first aid kit.
Hinton said the addition of passenger vans also “expands our labor force” beyond commercial licenses. Drivers, which could include current district staff, would be trained and paid by Durham but wouldn’t the commercial driver’s license required to drive a school bus.
Hinton added even if the district brings its routes to the full 115, the passenger vans will remain a critical part of transporting the homeless/foster students.
Hinton, on Wednesday, told the News-Miner up to nine vans will be used in the fleet, but their use will fluctuate depending both on the number of restored routes to remote areas.
“If I can get a bus, I will use it before a van,” Hinton said.
The number of homeless/foster care students will dictate how many van plans are used.
When the district had to use taxis, Hinton said the district marked 4,500 taxi miles in January, but only 2,500 in February.
The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, which governs transportation of homeless and foster youth, stipulates students must be transported to their school of origin. Even if a student is currently in North Pole but was originally assigned to Pearl Creek Elementary, the district will transport the student to that home school.
“The demand shifts because the population and status of a student can change,” Hinton said.
Durham representative Will Zimmerman said the district hopes to add up to six new drivers in the next few weeks, bringing the total driver count to 82.
Durham has temporarily brought in 23 drivers from other states “to aid in the driver shortages we’ve been seeing throughout the year.”
Zimmerman said the district will also continue to maintain its current wage structure and hiring bonus program. On top of the incentives offered, Durham has created a dedicated recruiter position for Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Board member Tim Doran asked whether the Outside drivers will remain until the spots are permanently replaced with local drivers or face an increase and decrease in routes.
Zimmerman said drivers will be cycled out with fresh drivers, “though some drivers may choose to stay.” He added it wouldn’t make sense to bring in drivers for three weeks only to reduce service.
Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw added the district is “committed to adding routes in a sustainable fashion to where we can maintain it systematically.”
Zimmerman said to establish 95 routes, it would need about 115 drivers, including reserve or on-call drivers to cover personnel who are out sick or on leave.