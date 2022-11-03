School bus line
Durham School Services image

School board members received a first look at a proposed contract change between Durham School Services and Fairbanks North Star Borough School District during Tuesday’s board meeting.

Ryan Hinton, the district transportation director, said the pending changes will reduce the overall number of planned bus routes by 130 to 115 and begin to supplement student transportation with the use of minivans or vans.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.