The Fairbanks North Star Borough School district scored accreditation from Cognia, a major nonprofit known for its quality assurance for districts and education providers across the country.
Earning the distinction “means that the district and all of its schools are accredited,” the district stated in a Friday news release, “and that FNSBSD is recognized across the nation as a school system that meets Cognia Standards of Quality and that FNSBSD maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.”
The board of education will receive an informational report at its board meeting tonight, which starts at 6 p.m.
The accreditation effort was an 18-month process to identify the district’s strengths and areas of growth. Cognia’s accreditation team conducted interviews with the district administrative team and school board members, teachers, parents, students and community partners.
“Systems accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides FNSBSD a nationally recognized mark of quality for our district and each school within our system,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Melin in the release. “It demonstrates to our community our commitment to excellence, our openness to external review and feedback and our desire to be the best we can be on behalf of the students we serve.”
Cognia evaluated the district institution’s effectiveness in leadership capacity, learning capacity and resource capacity. The nonprofit rates each area as either insufficient, initiating, improving or impactful. None of the district’s areas received an insufficient mark.
Cognia listed its leadership capacity as improving, while learning capacity standards received marks in either initiating, improving or impactful.
In terms of the district utilizing stakeholders’ input, Cognia’s report stated that while the district leverages some, “their engagement in the development of the strategic plan has not been optimal.”
Cognia lauded the district for developing a five-year strategic plan but noted that it “lacks action steps, timelines and measures linked to student success and organizational effectiveness.”
The report noted that Fairbanks North Star Borough School District “prioritizes collaboration and professional learning.
However, those “collaborative activities are not planned based on data-informed needs assessments, as well as its supervision and evaluation processes.”
“While the plan should drive guidance to overall instructional success, the team found excellence in some of the schools and programs but could not determine systemic direction driving instructional practices,” the report states. “It was also ascertained that data are generally being collected, but their analysis and use are not implemented system-wide to maximize learner achievement.”
The district’s use of social emotional learning (SEL) and restorative justice measures earned positive remarks, including students forming connections with staff or teachers, the district’s use of counselors and behavioral specialists, and partnerships with Fort Wainwright and Eielson Air Force Base.
“The team was impressed with the importance of relationship building expressed throughout the system,” the report states. “It is suggested that greater formality be given to the data in establishing best practices to be even more broadly implemented.”
Cognia’s accreditation team notes that all stakeholders have some impact on the board-approved curriculum taught in district schools and “protect and hold each other accountable for its consistent application across classrooms and content areas.”
The accreditation team also learned “of input that could inform the study groups being solicited via surveys distributed among educators, parents, students and the community” and commended the district “for including the broader involvement of the community.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.