Superintendent Karen Melin

Karen Melin addressing a crowd during a Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon. News-Miner photo

 Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School district scored accreditation from Cognia, a major nonprofit known for its quality assurance for districts and education providers across the country.

Earning the distinction “means that the district and all of its schools are accredited,” the district stated in a Friday news release, “and that FNSBSD is recognized across the nation as a school system that meets Cognia Standards of Quality and that FNSBSD maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.”

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.