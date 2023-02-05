Lathrop High School

Austin E. Lathrop High School is seen Oct. 8, 2020, in Fairbanks. Caitlin Miller/News-Miner

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board of education will receive a primer on the upcoming budget, starting with Monday and Wednesday work sessions.

Monday’s work session starts at 6 p.m. and Wednesday’s starts at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Administrative Center, 520 Fifth Ave. Public testimony won’t be part of the work session. Administrators will also present the budget at Tuesday’s regular board meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.

