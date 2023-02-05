The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board of education will receive a primer on the upcoming budget, starting with Monday and Wednesday work sessions.
Monday’s work session starts at 6 p.m. and Wednesday’s starts at 5:30 p.m. in the boardroom of the Administrative Center, 520 Fifth Ave. Public testimony won’t be part of the work session. Administrators will also present the budget at Tuesday’s regular board meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.
The budget presentation paints a potentially grim scenario as the district faces an estimated $17 million shortfall in the upcoming 2023-2024 fiscal year.
The shortfall includes a starting deficit of $11.5 million and $5.6 million in state revenue.
The revenue loss is due in part to the end of the Hold Harmless provision. The Hold Harmless provision provided the district with a three-year sliding buffer against losing state revenue due to enrollment loss.
Overall, the FY 2024 budget projects about $178 million in revenue from state, federal and local sources, against a proposed $157 million general fund operations.
The proposed budget anticipates an additional $1.15 million loss in federal funding due to lower student enrollment.
To offset a portion of the revenue loss, the district plans to ask the Fairbanks North Star Borough for $55.5 million in its annual local contribution, about $3.4 million more than what the borough provided for the current fiscal year.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward last week told the News-Miner his budget proposal to the Assembly will reflect a $3 million increase.
Cuts
The school district faced a similar budget shortfall last year, requiring the school board to make difficult decisions, including closing three elementary schools, shifting sixth-graders into middle school and eliminating staff positions from the general fund budget. It also used Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding to balance its budget and preserve several positions.
The school board has final say over what cuts or allocations will be made. The board must adopt a recommended budget in March and submit it to the borough Assembly by April or May to determine the local contribution.
The school board will revisit the budget as needed in June to make adjustments based on final contributions and the state’s allocation, and submit a final approved budget to the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.
The budget anticipates cutting 83 full-time positions across the board from the general fund, including 33 teacher positions, nine library assistants, 16 elementary math/literacy teaching assistants, 15 kindergarten teaching assistants, and at least two health service positions.
The teacher cuts would increase the student average classroom sizes, including from 25 to 28 for elementary school grades, from 27 to to 30 for middle school grades and from 30 to 32 for high school classes.
Other proposed cuts include eliminating five training days for support staff, worth $600,000; a $530,000 contract with the Family Centered Services of Alaska; a $415,000 reduction to curriculum; and $268,000 to special education summer enrichment programs.
The budget proposes using $4.3 million in CARES Act money to preserve or otherwise fund 37 full-time teacher positions.
A “priority addback list” is included in the budget, highlighting eight areas worth $10.9 million in costs district administration would seek to preserve. The top item includes maintaining the current class size formula, followed by keeping kindergarten teaching assistants, the support staff work days, library assistants, safety assistants, and Hutchison High School teacher positions.
The school district did not respond to requests for comment by end of day Friday.
Fairbanks Education Association and Educational Support Staff Association issued a joint statement Friday on the proposed budget, expressing disappointment and frustration.
“As a product of our local schools myself, I’m devastated to learn about these proposed budget cuts,” Danielle Logan, special education clerk in the District and ESSA President, stated in the news release. “Our support staff are essential in the classroom and crucial to keeping our schools open and ready for students to learn.
She added cutting 50 classified staff positions doesn’t build the schools back up.
“Fairbanks deserves better, staff deserve better, but most importantly, our students deserve better,” Logan said.
Sandi Ryan, FEA’s president and a veteran math instructor, agreed.
“I’ve taught in this district for nearly 30 years, and I’ve never seen district budget cuts decimate both students and staff like those released,” Ryan said in the news release. “How are we supposed to attract new families and educators to Fairbanks when class sizes continue to increase, and funding does not?”
Challenges
The budget presentation includes a litany list of challenges and proposed hypothetical scenarios, including uncertainty in union contract negotiations, declining enrollment, dwindling Covid-19 pandemic relief funding and the lack of a fund balance.
The district expects to lose 19 students next year, based projections from its October count, bringing next year’s enrollment to 12,625 students. Overall enrollment has been declining for nine years, from 14,050 students to slightly more than 12,643 for the current year, according to the presentation.
The district managed to preserve several staff positions by backfilling them with Covid-19 federal relief funding.
Both the Fairbanks Education and Educational Support Staff Association are at an impasse with the district over contract negotiations after the previous contract ended June 30. ESSA has headed to federal arbitration while FEA are expected to meet with a mediator in March.
Salary increases have been one of the outstanding points with both unions, but the district budget projects meeting their requests would cost an estimated $53.3 million over three years. The district said it would need either a major bump in state funding or drastic cuts in class sizes to pay for the proposals.
Cuts would mean either eliminating 256 teachers or 683 teacher aides.
A district-proposed alternative would bump district wide salaries by 1% in addition to normal step increases, but would require a $180 increase in per-pupil funding.
The district also faces uncertainty in whether the state legislature and governor’s office can agree on legislation to increase the Base Student Allocation, a key factor in Alaska’s education funding formula.
The BSA will increase to $5,960 per student starting July 1, but represents only a $30 increase after six years of flat funding. The Senate Education Committee introduced legislation on Wednesday to boost it by $1,000, but it must go through committee hearings.
Educators voice frustration
Ryan, president of the Fairbanks Education Association, testified before the Senate Finance Committee Monday on Senate Bill 52, which proposes to increase the BSA. Ryan noted the devastating cuts the district has implemented over the past several years, including arts, music and the high cost of playing sports.
Orchestra, for example, is no longer taught at the elementary school level. The school board realigned music curriculum last year as part of its budget process.
Fairbanks high school teacher Thomas Kennedy on Tuesday testified Tuesday that a BSA will help reduce turnover.
“The morale of young teachers just getting started is so low,” Kennedy said. “It’s not good out here and a lot of teachers are switching careers.”