Contract Negotiations

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School district announced an impasse in contract negotiations Thursday, but the teachers union, Fairbanks Education Association, said it was willing to continue talks.

“The district believes that while some progress has been made, mediation for the remaining contract items would be beneficial to reach an agreement,” the district said in a statement.

