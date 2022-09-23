The Fairbanks North Star Borough School district announced an impasse in contract negotiations with the Fairbanks Education Association Thursday.
“The district believes that while some progress has been made, mediation for the remaining contract items would be beneficial to reach an agreement,” the district said in a statement.
FEA’s contract ended June 30 after talks were suspended in May for the summer season. A total of 10 meetings occurred between February and Wednesday.
According to the district, either side “can declare an impasse, meaning that they believe no meaningful movement is being made on the proposed contract.”
The district has settled a successor agreement with the Fairbanks Principals Association, and negotiations are still underway with the Education Support Staff Association.
But the teachers union said there’s still room to negotiate and it was willing to stay at the table, according to FEA President Sandi Ryan.
“When the district said we are too far apart, I believe they are talking about money,” Ryan said. “A lot of the things left on the table are non-monetary items we are far apart on, but it seems odd that we cannot tackle those first and move from there.”
She added discussion items including salaries and benefits are usually the last items to reach a pass.
FEA’s last proposed counteroffer, dated Sept. 14, asked for a 6% salary for 2023 and a 4% increase in 2024 and 2025 and a one-time $2,500 payment; its initial offer asked for a 5% increase each year.
The district apparently hasn’t budged from its original proposal, which includes step increases for all eligible employees but no salary increase.
“At the last meeting they said they would bring a counterproposal, and they did not,” Ryan said. Instead the district announced an impasse.
The district said the FEA’s original proposal “would cost the district approximately $29.5 million over the three year period and result in significant staffing reductions, larger class sizes and elimination of district-wide student-focused programs.”
The district added it faces an $11 million deficit for the upcoming 2023-2024 fiscal year.
In total, 21 contract articles remain undiscussed. Several others have since reached tentative agreements. She said she understands the district has limits in what it can agree on, but declaring an impasse makes no sense.
“I’m a little confused,” Ryan said. “We would willingly and readily return to the table to discuss those items.”
With no new contract in place, teachers are working in a “status quo” mode under the now-elapsed contract, Ryan said.
Ryan and the district note the next step will involve a third-party mediator “who will assist in bringing the district and FEA into a mutually satisfactory agreement.”
Mediation, Ryan said, involves a mediator speaking with individual teams in different rooms until an agreement is reached. At that point, the process will no longer be open to the public.
If mediation fails, it goes to a nonbinding arbitration. A vote for the option to strike would be the last step, but Ryan has so far stated it remains unlikely.
FEA’s other large area of concern includes classroom preparation time.
The union asked for an increase in certain areas, including more prep time for elementary school teachers, but the district stood by its current proposal.
Ryan said secondary school and elementary teachers use their time differently than middle/high school class structure.
“We have no problem with a varied amount of time,” Ryan said. “But the district got hung up on equality so that all teachers got the same amount of time.”
Ryan said the impasse and direction of negotiations has impacted teacher morale, especially at a time when the district struggles with retention or hiring.
“Classes are overcrowded because we are having trouble finding full-time teachers to come to Fairbanks,” Ryan said. “I think this may make folks very disappointed in their district in not wanting to continue to get the best agreement possible.”
She added she’s worried the recent development “could cause a greater exodus from Fairbanks and the profession when they would normally have stuck it out for a few for years.”