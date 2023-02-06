Anne Wien back to school

Students and families gathered at Anne Wien Elementary School in August 2022 for a back to school event. Maisie Thomas/News-Miner

The Fairbanks school district has announced new principals for two elementaries effective next school year.

Petra Timmons is permanently joining the staff of Anne Wien Elementary School, and Emperatriz Stephanie Milner is taking the principal spot at the Principal Midnight Sun Elementary School, according to a news release from the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.