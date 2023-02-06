The Fairbanks school district has announced new principals for two elementaries effective next school year.
Petra Timmons is permanently joining the staff of Anne Wien Elementary School, and Emperatriz Stephanie Milner is taking the principal spot at the Principal Midnight Sun Elementary School, according to a news release from the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
Timmons has served at multiple schools during her 17 years with the district, the release stated, starting at North Pole High School as a Spanish teacher before beginning her administrative leadership as an interim assistant principal for two years, first at North Pole High and then at Lathrop High School. In 2011, she was hired as assistant principal at Lathrop where she served until 2014. After Lathrop she moved to Ryan Middle School as assistant principal. Timmons was named Region 6 Assistant Principal of the Year in 2018. She is currently serving as interim principal at Anne Wien.
“Petra has dedicated many years to the district and I am looking forward to the great things she will bring to this work,” said Karen Melin, chief school administrator, said in the release.
Milner received her master’s in educational administration in 2018, became an assistant principal in Point Hope in 2019, and has been a building principal for the past three years. She holds her Alaska Elementary teaching credentials, a graduate certificate in special education, and her K-12 principal credentials.
She plans to make North Pole her home and said she thrilled to join the Fairbanks school district, according to the news release.
“I look forward to getting to know and serve the students, staff and families of Midnight Sun Elementary,” she’s quoted as saying. “We will work together to ensure that Midnight Sun continues being an inclusive, supportive and excellent learning community for all. Let’s go Brown Bears!”