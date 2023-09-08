Durham School Services, the bus contractor for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, plans to start more meetings with Black Gold Transport as the North Pole-based trucking company nears the start of its ore hauling operations next year, according to a Durham senior official.
Will Zimmerman, Durham’s northwest regional manager, provided an update during Tuesday’s regular board of education meeting, along with general bus schedule and route updates.
“We do have contact with a former employee of ours who works at Black Gold in a management capacity, so we have that open line of communication between our general manager [in Fairbanks] and the company,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman noted that Anchorage-based Kinney Engineering has been conducting an analysis on bus stops as part an overall corridor action plan for the Alaska, Richardson and Steese highways. As more information becomes available, he said, Durham will start meeting with Black Gold.
Kinross Alaska selected Black Gold Transport in September 2022 as the contractor who will haul gold ore from Manh Choh Mine near Tetlin to Kinross Fort Knox near Fox.
The trucking operation will involve 95-foot long-combination vehicles weighing just over 81 tons when fully loaded on 247 miles of the Alaska, Richardson and Steese highways over the next four to five years.
Kinross has stated up to 60 round trips will occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week when its full ramp-up starts in the second half of 2024.
However, the trucking plan has drawn sharp criticism from residents who live and work along the route, including the group Advocates for Safe Alaska Highways. ASAH has compiled several resources on the safety concerns linked to bus routes.
A report by Kinney Engineering, the lead consultant on a state-funded corridor analysis of Alaska, Richardson and Steese, shows that there are 86 bus stops on the corridor between Tok and Fox. Of those, 47 are used by FNSBSD, including 34 stops on the Richardson Highway and 13 on the Steese Highway north of Farmers Loop Road.
Kinney Engineering also conducted an initial “Stopping Sight Distance” analysis, which takes into consideration reaction distance and braking distance for both large and small vehicles. Other factors include both summer and winter road conditions, such as ice and rain and overall road features.
The report indicated that 35 of the 86 bus stop locations didn’t have appropriate stopping sight distance features for large vehicles operated during icy road conditions. Eleven of the sites were located within the Delta/Greely School District in Delta Junction and 24 are used by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
During a July 17 meeting between Kinney Engineering and FNSBSD officials, the school district noted that there are no incidents or accidents for busses operating on the Steese or Richardson highways, while passenger vehicles have rear-ended buses in the urban areas.
The district added that calls from the public “about bus operations are infrequent and handled when they arise.”
The district added that most stops on the Richardson and Steese highways are located at residential driveways, while stops on collector roads are in turnouts that aren’t on the roadway.
“New stop locations are reviewed by transportation supervisor to ensure buses can safely access,” Kinney Engineering’s report states.
Kinney Engineering proposed some mitigations, such as clearing any obstructions, installing better lighting, relocating or removing some bus stops or establishing no-passing zones.
School board member Tim Doran asked Zimmerman if Durham has any plans to talk with Kinross Fort Knox, who contracted with Black Gold.
Zimmerman said Durham’s conversations will be more with the trucking company, with regular conversations likely starting in 2024 as the company ramps up hauling.
“Since it’s Black Gold who is operating the trucks, we would communicate with them on a daily basis,” Zimmerman said. “It actually benefits us because they will be running 24/7 and we will get weather reports a little earlier.”
Doran recommended starting conversations a bit earlier as Black Gold may start some trucking activity as early as October. Kinross and Black Gold are planning to conduct “dry runs” when they receive more of the long-combination vehicles to see how they operate on the route.
Zimmerman said Durham plans to be in conversation with Black Gold “to mitigate any route risk that has been identified.”
Doran asked about possible safety apps Black Gold may develop and whether Durham could benefit from those. Zimmerman said it’s a possible discussion point that could be brought up in the future, but noted he isn’t sure if it would be compatible with Durham’s own GPS tracking software.
He added Durham would communicate directly with the district every morning to determine whether buses would run based on severe weather conditions.