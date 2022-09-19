The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District will take up discussion of a superintendent search during a Monday work session, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The topic will focus around seven executive search firms who responded to a request for proposal solicitation.
The firms include the the Association of Alaska School Boards; Illinois-based Hazard, Young Attea and Associates; Nebraska-based McPherson and Jacobson, LLC; Iowa-based Ray and Associates, Inc; Arizona-based GR Recruiting; Illinois-based BWP & Associates; and Florida-based Greenwood/Asher and Associates.
"Some of the things we are doing are finding a company that will help us through the process," said board president Jennifer Luke at a Sept. 6 board meeting.
Luke has committed to ensuring the board has the necessary tools in place to execute the search follow after two new members are seated following the elections.
Both Luke and board member Matthew Sampson have decided not to run for re-election.
The work session will "allow the board to take all of the information received ... so we can weigh each one of those companies and see if they are the best fit to help us along with the superintendent search."
"That way they can get the ball rolling so they can ensure there is no friction in place for moving forward to hire a new superintendent or chief school administrator and hit the ground running," Luke said.
The board decided to resume its superintendent search just before summer started, after extending Chief School Administrator Karen Melin's contract by a year.
A previous search was cancelled in April 2021 after board members found three finalists didn't stand out in any significant way. Melin, a former Alaska deputy education commissioner, was hired as the chief school administrator.
The board's regular meeting, scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m., features a light agenda, including a vote on transferring responsibilities of the audit committee to the board treasurer.
The board introduced the policy at its Sept. 6 meeting and will formally adopt it Tuesday night. The shift essentially delegates the treasurer to serve as the district representative on a joint district-borough audit committee, and then report back to board at upcoming meetings.
The board will be asked to adopt an annual resolution for "creating comprehensive support for families and students to navigate college and career training opportunities." The resolution shows formal support for developing programs to support workforce training or college education, something the district's strategic plan " emphasizes the need to provide all students with options to meet their needs and achieve success.
Both meetings are available for attendance in person at the school board room, Administrative Center, 520 Fifth Avenue, or online via Zoom or the district's YouTube channel. The meeting is also broadcast on KUAC-FM 89.9 from 7 p.m. until the meeting adjourns.
