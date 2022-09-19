FNSB School District headquarters

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Administrative Center in downtown Fairbanks. The district earned accrediation from Cognia, a nonprofit that performs quality assurance for education providers throughout the nation. News Miner File Photo

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District will take up discussion of a superintendent search during a Monday work session, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The topic will focus around seven executive search firms who responded to a request for proposal solicitation.

