With the new contract teachers will receive a salary increase at 1% for 2023-2024 and a 3% increase each year 2024-2025 and 2025-2026.

The new teacher contract for Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has cleared its final hurdle after the school board voted Tuesday unanimously in favor.

“It’s a reflection of the partnership that we work with our district and our staff,” Tim Doran, school board vice president said. “It’s that understanding of how we work together for the benefit of our students.”

