The new teacher contract for Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has cleared its final hurdle after the school board voted Tuesday unanimously in favor.
“It’s a reflection of the partnership that we work with our district and our staff,” Tim Doran, school board vice president said. “It’s that understanding of how we work together for the benefit of our students.”
Teachers will receive 1% salary increases for 2023-2024 and a 3% increase each year for 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 under the agreement.
Members of the Fairbanks Educators Association voted in favor of the new contract in a 228 to 67 vote on August 31.
“I feel like our membership knew what they were voting on and they had great knowledge about the tentative agreement,” FEA President Danette Peterson said. “I’m grateful that the teams were able to avoid arbitration and I’m grateful that we don’t have uncertainty for our community moving forward.”
FEA had been negotiating with the school district over a new contract for 20 months.
“I appreciate the work, the time, the sweat, the blood and the tears that were involved in getting us here,” Sandi Ryan, former FEA president said. “We know that the challenges aren’t over yet. But now we know that if we face them together and we work together, we can accomplish anything.”
The school board also voted unanimously to recognize October 9 as Indigenous People’s Day, replacing the day usually celebrated as Christopher Columbus Day.
“Across the nation, the designation from Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day, has been a really good move and has raised a lot of awareness,” Doran said.
The school board was scheduled to vote on recognizing October as LGBTQ History Month, but result of that vote was not available by press time. Public comment on the resolution lasted at least an hour and half and by far drew the most interest of any agenda item.
Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter