The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education faces several policy decisions when it meets for its first summer meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Policies
The board will be asked to advance three policy revisions, including one that deals with parental and guardian involvement in education.
Policy 126 will formally codify a state law passed in 2016 that stipulates a parent’s right to object to or withdraw their child from including a state standards-based assessment, any activity, class or program or to review any material.
Another provision requires the district to notify parents two weeks in advance of any activity, class, or program involving human reproduction or sexual matters. The policy notes there is an exception where “this right does not extend to training provided to students on awareness and prevention of sexual abuse, sexual assault, and dating violence and abuse.”
When it comes to exercising the rights, the parents must do it for every individual occasion, not as a categorical object.
The board received an overview of the pending policy change in May. Chief School Administrator Karen Melin told the board the policy has long been practiced, but the district did not adopt a formal policy after state law changed in 2016. She added she was only made aware of the oversight after being contacted by the Alaska Attorney General’s office about the need to come into compliance.
The policy governing BEST Homseschool will be updated to include language revisions. The proposed revision re-labels it as a correspondence school, instead of a just a program, and adds requirements that BEST students must also be enrolled in the school district and reside in Alaska.
It removes program options that offer either parent-driven K-12 home education or district-provided classes for middle and high school students.
The district considers BEST Homeschool one of its largest schools, with more than 800 K-12 students as of the end of the school year. Prior to 2020, the numbers hovered between 250 and 300. The district has made significant investments in the program, including dedicated space in the new Nordale Education Center, which housed Nordale Elementary prior to its closure at the end of the 2022 school year.
The third policy, Policy 1156.1, provides updates for accepting major gifts or donations, which already requires approval by the board. The revision removes the minimum $1,000 value as a requisite for being considered a major donation.
All three policies are undergoing a first reading, and will require a second one before they are formally adopted.
Capital improvement
adoption
The board must adopt a six-year capital improvement plan from Fiscal Year 2025 to Fiscal Year 2030, which will be submitted to the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.
The plan is needed in order to be considered for state grant funding. The state board of education reviews, scores and approves a priority list of major maintenance or renovation needs from school districts across the district. The lists are used by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the Legislature to determine appropriate project funding needs.
Major FNSBSD school projects are built into the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s Capital Improvement Plan, which assigns funding priority to the borough-owned buildings over several years, the CIP receives a regular revision on two-year periods.
Top items for Fiscal Year 2025 include $7 million in renovations for North Pole High School, $8.4 million in exterior upgrades for Arctic Light Elementary (including a new roof, windows and drainage) and $10.4 million to upgrade Tanana Middle School’s 46-year old classrooms. Classroom upgrades are also required at Pearl Creek Elementary ($6.3 million) and Weller Elementary ($6.5 million), while Anne Wien Elementary needs a new roof system, windows and doors ($7.9 million) and Lathrop High School needs to renovate its 40-year-old kitchen ($2.28 million).
The district’s capital improvement plan provides advice for the state, but it doesn’t guarantee any source of state funding.
Health education
material purchase
The board will need to decide on whether to purchase new secondary school health textbooks and supplemental material.
The decision was postponed from the previous school board meeting after board members were split on the supplemental sexual education material that comes with the core health textbook.
The publisher, Goodheart-Willcox, produces “Health Skills for Middle School” and “Health Skills for High School” along with corresponding sex education materials at the appropriate grade levels.
Board member April Smith said she felt the supplemental material wasn’t the appropriate fit for the topic, while Melissa Burnett said she would like more information and to hear additional input from the public.
Board member Brandy Harty, who supported adopting the material based on trust in the board curriculum committee and district administration vetting process, proposed delaying the purchase to allow all board members to review the material personally. The delay would also allow the full board to weigh in; board president Chrya Sanderson was absent from the May 26 meeting.
Chane Beam, executive director of teaching and learning, told the board in May that both the core textbooks and supplemental material are packaged as one. However, he said he would inquire with the publisher whether the core textbook could be purchased separately.
The board meets at the district’s Administrative Center, 520 Fifth Ave. The meeting will be streamed on Zoom and on the district’s Youtube channel and broadcast on KUAC 89.9 FM after 7 p.m.