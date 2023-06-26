The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education faces some tough decisions as they adopt a final budget Tuesday night, more than a week after Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced his vetoes to the state budget.
“Given the governor’s disappointing budget vetoes, the district is facing a weighing decision on what to fund and what programs to continue to support,” said Chrya Sanderson, the school board president, during a Borough Assembly meeting.
The district must adopt a final by June 30 and submit to the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development by July 15.
FNSBSD would have received about $16.2 million from the $175 million in one-time educational the Alaska Legislature approved for the state’s Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget.
Now it will receive about $8.1 million after Dunleavy cut the amount to $87.5 million, reducing what school districts will receive in additional support.
According to district budget staff report, with the adjusted funding, FNSBSD’s general fund budget stands at nearly $187.8 million, including state, local and federal sources.
The school district faced difficult decisions as the board attempted to balance an estimated $17.5 million deficit for FY 2024. The school board approved a recommended budget, which included a $59 million Required Local Contribution request from the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
The Assembly narrowly approved $50 million instead in a 5-4 vote at its May 11 meeting, with the majority noting it would adjust the amount if lawmakers failed to provide any additional funding.
After the Legislature passed its budget, the school board cautiously hashed out how to distribute the additional funds, including preserving staff and teacher positions, stabilizing secondary school class sizes, increasing home school allotments and preparing for the roll-out of the Alaska Reads Act.
The board delayed adopting a final budget at its June 6 meeting, citing uncertainness because Dunleavy had yet to sign the budget or make vetoes.
Sanderson said Tuesday’s special meeting allows the board “to strategize the veto and where it leads us.”
She added board members have their individual priority lists for consideration.
The district also faces unknown budget increases from unresolved contract negotiations with the Fairbanks Education Association and Educational Support Staff Association.
The district heads into federal arbitration with the two unions in August, nearly a year after the last contract ended.
The district and both unions remain far apart on offers for salary increases and other unresolved contract articles.
The school board meets 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at the district administrative center, 520 Fifth Ave.
Assembly to discuss supplemental funding
While the school board faces a tight deadline to decide on what to do with legislative funding, the borough assembly may provide some supplemental funding.
Aaron Lojewski, the presiding officer, scheduled a special meeting for July 13, to discuss an ordinance intended to appropriate additional local funding. According to the notice, the ordinance must go through the Assembly Finance Committee and a July 27 public hearing. No amount has been specified.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, whose original recommended budget proposed a stable $55.4 million, said he was cautiously optimistic the assembly would consider supplemental funding.
“With the vetoes from the governor, it means the school district is just under $1 million short from the local request they came to the Assembly with in April,” Ward said during a media interview Tuesday. “I think the assembly signaled very strongly … that there was a desire to make the district whole based on the request made to the assembly.”
Ward said the assembly will ultimately decide on how much supplemental funding to appropriate.
Increased educational funding has been a major topic in this year’s legislative cycle.
Attempts were made to provide a significant boost to the Base Student Allocation, or per-pupil funding, after seven years of flat funding and increased fiscal challenges for districts across the school.
Two bills to increase the BSA by at least $680 stalled as the 2023 regular session ended. A special session compromise between the House and Senate cemented the $175 million one-time funding deal.
Lawmakers could call a special session in an attempt to override Dunleavy’s veto but face a high bar for doing so. Calling a special session requires 40 of Alaska’s 60 legislators; overriding a veto requires 45 votes.
“I don’t see that there are enough numbers to get to the two-thirds, so therefore you obviously wouldn’t get to the three-quarters,” Alaska House Speaker Cathy Tilton (R-Wasilla) told the Alaska Beacon on Thursday.