In the classroom
Metro Creative

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education faces some tough decisions as they adopt a final budget Tuesday night, more than a week after Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced his vetoes to the state budget.

“Given the governor’s disappointing budget vetoes, the district is facing a weighing decision on what to fund and what programs to continue to support,” said Chrya Sanderson, the school board president, during a Borough Assembly meeting.

