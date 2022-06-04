A number of renovation and improvement projects are on the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s wish list and will be considered at Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
The list covers a six-year period from 2023 to 2028. Adoption of the plan doesn’t obligate the district to move forward on the project, nor does it guarantee funding from the state.
However, the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development requires the list under state law if the district wants to be considered for grant funding, according to a district staff report.
The top 13 projects on FNSBSD’s list totals $62.9 million and range anywhere from $329,000 million to $10.4 million.
Lathrop High School’s kitchen needs a major overhaul and expansion, as most of its equipment is over 40 years old. A major renovation of Lathrop 1997 skipped much needed repairs. The estimated cost is $2.28 million.
University Park Elementary needs a $2 million site improvement, including traffic routing to increase bus and vehicle safety. North Pole High School needs mechanical, plumbing and electrical updates costing $7 million.
The administrative center in downtown Fairbanks needs a new roof and roof drains, windows, exterior doors, insulation and lighting costing at least $5.5 million. Arctic Light Elementary needs similar improvements totaling $8.4 million; Anne Wien Elementary’s roof repairs and upgrades would cost $7.9 million.
Tanana Middle School needs $10.47 million in upgrades to its 43-year-old classrooms to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act, along with the addition of student restrooms in the school’s east wing.
Pearl Creek Elementary needs to renovate its 37-year-old classrooms and replace the flooring, approaching $6.36 million in costs; Weller Elementary, the same age, needs similar upgrades at $6.5 million.
West Valley High School’s auditorium could use a $1.2 million renovation, including a portable stage, new carpet for the orchestra pit, sinks in the dressing room, a digital sound system and LED lighting and controls.
Two Rivers Elementary needs $2.7 million in exterior renovations, including siding, window and door replacements; North Pole Elementary needs $2 million in the same.
That’s just for the upcoming fiscal year.
DEED’s board reviews project lists from across the state and prioritizes them based on a number of factors, including six categories. The categories range from”averting imminent danger or correct life-threatening situations” or housing students who otherwise would be homeless to meeting an educational need not specified elsewhere in the state board’s ranking.
DEED has two priority lists — school construction and major maintenance.
DEED’s state board traditionally reviews and releases its final priorities every January. However, the number of projects exceeds available funding.
In years where no funding has been appropriated, the guide serves as a reference point.
Fairbanks projects for the current fiscal year, which ends July 1, were far down on the state’s list. Woodriver Elementary needs a $1.9 million roof replacement, but ranked 23 on the major maintenance list.
Lathrop High School’s gym needs a partial roof for $686,000, but ranked 28 on the list.
The district spent $1.4 million to replace its administrative center’s ventilation and air condition system, while the project was on the state’s list ranked at 34.
The board meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. For more information or to review the agenda, visit go.boarddocs.com/ak/fbns/Board.nsf/Public.