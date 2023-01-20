Melin

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education will review and select finalists for the superintendent search next week

“We have 21 applications completed, and our board will be able to review those documents and videos,” said board president Chyra Sanderson at a Tuesday board meeting.

