The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education will review and select finalists for the superintendent search next week
“We have 21 applications completed, and our board will be able to review those documents and videos,” said board president Chyra Sanderson at a Tuesday board meeting.
The school board meets with Ray and Associates Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to review the top candidates and select semi-finalists. The board contracted the executive search firm last year to find the district’s next superintendent, including setting interview questions and profiles.
Board member Tim Doran said the district will likely select a permanent superintendent in March.
The board plans to spend Thursday conducting preliminary interviews and narrow it to finalists behind closed doors.
Another special meeting set for 5:30 p.m on Jan. 30 will be reserved for selecting top finalists and may include a possible executive session.
“Those finalists will then be publicly announced,” Doran said. “We’re projecting having the finalists coming to visit our community Feb. 16, 17 and 18.”
The district’s hiring process does not include releasing all applicants.
Ray and Associates’ candidate screening process included candidates submitting brief “on-the-spot” interview video that allows board members to see a candidate in action.
The executive search firm conducted a number of virtual stakeholder meetings and an online survey that collected 1,304 comments from parents, teachers, students and community members.
Board members also have access to all applications, not just ones the firm’s search team recommends.
The superintendent spot has been vacant since Karen Gaborik retired in June 2021. The school board suspended a search in 2021 after it determined none of the three finalists fit the district’s needs following a series of public forums.
The board instead hired Karen Melin, then a deputy commissioner for the Alaska Department of Education and Early Childhood Development, as an interim chief school administrator.
The board renewed Melin’s contract for an additional year last summer and renewed its search for a superintendent.
One prominent change includes bumping the current $180,000 superintendent salary to a range between $210,000 and $230,000 to be more competitive with other state school districts.
