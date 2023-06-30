After hours of debate over what programs to fund and what positions will be cut, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has a new budget for fiscal year 2024.
The FNSBSD school board unanimously approved the $230.2 million budget on June 27, after the school district lost more than $8 million in expected state funds as Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed $87 million for public education in the state.
“My only hope is that the borough sees the need to provide additional funding for education in light of the governor’s veto,” Danette Peterson, incoming Fairbanks Education Association president said.
At the June 27 school board meeting, FNSB assemblyman Aaron Lojewski said the borough assembly will hold a special meeting July 13 to possibly advance supplemental funding to the school district. If the funding is advanced, it would go to a public hearing on July 27.
Lojewski said he would support a $4 million appropriation to the school district.
In anticipation of additional funding from the borough, the school board voted to add some items back to the budget, including a one-year, $81,000 lease renewal for the Career Education Center, the district’s alternative school.
Three safety officers for the school district were also added back to the budget, Michele Nilson, FNSBSD budget specialist said.
