In the classroom
Metro Creative

After hours of debate over what programs to fund and what positions will be cut, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District has a new budget for fiscal year 2024.

The FNSBSD school board unanimously approved the $230.2 million budget on June 27, after the school district lost more than $8 million in expected state funds as Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy vetoed $87 million for public education in the state.

Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter