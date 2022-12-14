School Board

Data from the survey will be used to build a profile for potential applicants.

 Metro Creative

Common themes emerged as to which qualities a new school superintendent should have, based on Fairbanks North Star Borough School District-sponsored survey the Board of Education discussed Monday night.

The prevailing themes include a need to address the district’s ongoing budget issues, declining enrollment, the ability to develop a long-term plan, and addressing ongoing teacher retention problems. Other common desires included a superintendent who has a solid educational background, class sizes and a need to communicate with stakeholders.

