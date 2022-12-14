Common themes emerged as to which qualities a new school superintendent should have, based on Fairbanks North Star Borough School District-sponsored survey the Board of Education discussed Monday night.
The prevailing themes include a need to address the district’s ongoing budget issues, declining enrollment, the ability to develop a long-term plan, and addressing ongoing teacher retention problems. Other common desires included a superintendent who has a solid educational background, class sizes and a need to communicate with stakeholders.
The survey, conducted by Ray and Associates, the firm hired to conduct the superintendent search, received 1,304 comments from parents and students, teachers and classified staff, principals and community members.
From the total results, comments came from 125 support staff, 231 teachers, 54 administrators, 746 parents, 36 students and 112 non-parental community members.
“There was a fair bit of information in those comments,” said Steve Chestnut, a recruit specialist with Ray and Associates.
Ray and Associates also conducted Zoom discussions with every board member and with different focus groups. Of those groups, only a handful of parents, students, community members and one state legislator participated.
Data from the survey will be used to build a profile for potential applicants, with 11 recommended qualities revolving around decision-making and communicativeness, leadership skills to address opportunities in a diverse school district, and a commitment to strong academic and extracurricular programs.
Most of the community members, Chestnut said, identified as having a business background, while two students also signed on.
Board member Tim Doran said he was disappointed by the lack of involvement in the Zoom process.
“I expected a lot more people, especially our associations and different groups to be involved in town to be represented,” Doran said. He recommended better scheduling in any future Zoom engagement process for when finalists meet with representatives from University of Alaska Fairbanks, the Chamber of Commerce and other groups.
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin said Zoom engagement meetings “were perhaps not as interesting to people” due to a lack of candidates.
“Those stakeholders may be more interested once we have a person attached [to the process],” Melin said.
Board member April Smith added “a lot of students were asked to participate, and only two chose to engage.”
“It’s not that we didn’t reach out to a lot of people; it’s just when it was time to engage ... they didn’t show up,” Smith said. “We can’t make the public engage. We can only invite them to engage.”
Chestnut said its final recommendations for a job profile are drawn in part from board preferences, adding that other Zoom groups’ low participation can heavily skew job profile priorities.
When school board members discussed what priorities to highlight, board member April Smith recommended keeping strong delegating skills.
“When we do the superintendent evaluation, a huge portion of it will be evaluating their ability to delegate and oversee the staff while maintaining accountability,” Smith said. “It belongs on the list of qualities.”
Brandy Harty noted the survey data “informs our decision, but it isn’t exhaustive for our entire decision.”
Doran agreed, adding any data from the process will inform a final board hiring decision, not drive it.
Harty and board member Melissa Burnett added any job profile should include an emphasis on special education, as drawn from comments.
Leaving it out “would be a misstep when looking for a superintendent.”
Doran stressed the need to have a superintendent who was credentialed or could quickly get credentials as an Alaska school district administrator.
The state, through statute and Alaska Department of Education and Early Development, requires specific certificates for administrative roles but can grant provisional ones.
Chestnut said a certificate would likely be produced by July 1, the typical start date for district certified teacher and administrative positions.
Chestnut said the application period will be open for a month, closing Jan. 13. The board would have full access to all the applicants’ data by Jan. 18. Ray and Associates would present eight to 10 candidates to the board on Jan. 25 and start first round interviews the week of Jan. 30.
Each of the first round candidates make a “SPARK” video “that allows you to see a candidate in action,” Chestnut said.
Candidates would be asked a handful of questions pertinent to the district and only have two or three takes before they need to submit. Candidates, Chestnut said, don’t see questions in advance.
Second round interviews would be done around Feb. 8, followed by a final decision and contract offer.
Chestnut said the school board remains in control of the process through out the timeline.
“You will also have access to every person that applies, along with their paperwork,” Chestnut said.
Board member Melissa Burnett said board access to the information would provide a more informed decision.
“Our biggest thing for when we narrow our list down is that if there is a local or Alaskan who applies that we know why we passed them by,” Burnett said. “Without that ability, we’re in the the dark, and I don’t think that bodes well for the community.”
Board President Chyra Sanderson said she will “work with the board to come up with additional questions … in case there is a different aspect.”
Only finalist candidates would be released to the public.
Finalists would be selected for interviews on Feb. 6, with a decision being made following the interview period.