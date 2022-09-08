The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education postponed the first read of policies to reorganize key committees at its meeting Tuesday night following public testimony and a need to hammer out more detail.
The recommendation involved reorganizing committees to make them reflect the school board’s own responsibilities on policy and avoid interference in day-to-day school district interference.
Committee membership would be changed and would meet “as-needed,” with the policy, budget and curriculum boards remaining intact. The legislative committee becomes one of the whole board.
Parent engagement and diversity committees would be merged into a single, administrative-led group focusing on a broader scope.
Community supports diversity committee
Several community members voiced frustration or disappointment with the recommendation to eliminate the diversity committee. Arguments included that it would water down or eliminate diverse voices among the district’s staff and students.
Under the recommended changes, the committee would be made up of 10 members, whereas the diversity committee currently has 16 members. It would meet “as needed” instead of at regular intervals.
“I think it’s a big mistake,” said Savannah Fletcher. “There seems to have been no input from that committee that would support that conclusion, and it seems to fly in the face of its purpose … they give you a recommendation, but instead of taking it into account, it seems to be ignored.”
Tamara Kruse Roselius, a former diversity committee member, said the group “is always listening and coming up with different viewpoints to do in the schools,” and “it’s a place where everybody knows they have a seat at the table.”
Erin Janaso said the new proposed committee doesn’t center on either equity or diversity.
“Instead its purpose is broad and vague and is intended to address many areas of concern the district might encounter,” Janaso said. “This is in contrast to the language of the diversity committee’s vision statement.”
The diversity committee is tasked with maintaining an educational environment that embraces and supports equity, equality, inclusivity and an openness to our diversity.
The purpose of a condensed, broader community engagement committee, according to the recommended change, would include the ability to address more issues and concerns, including diversity and equity, as well as the ability to meet quickly if a serious concern or topic emerges.
The board’s legislative committee would be turned into a committee of the whole, the audit committee turned into an ad-hoc group. The remaining board committees — budget, policy and curriculum would focus on the board’s core scope.
FEA President Sandi Ryan voiced concern about a lack of staff participation in the legislative committee process.
“Attempting to develop things without the input of staff is simply irresponsible,” Ryan said. “If we work together to lobby for the same thing, it’s strong and more powerful.”
Board President Jennifer Luke said the process has taken a year, including an ad-hoc committee review, direction to staff to provide recommendations, and discussion and public input in June. Luke said she ultimately took on responsibility to find a balance.
“There has never been any nefarious plans to backhanded reasoning to anything,” Luke said. “This is an attempt to take everything and create one first draft of policies and administrative regulations,” Luke said.
Board member April Smith said board members had ample time to make proposed revisions prior to Tuesday’s meeting and that a work session wasn’t needed.
Board member Erin Morrotti was the first to ask for postponement “to give time for the board and staff to research this decision.”
Board member Tim Doran supported postponement and a work session to refine committee changes and readdress them at the Oct. 17 and Nov. 3 meetings. He added he supported a lot of the overall changes and recommendations.
“I don’t think this is ready,” Doran said. “This is the first time we’ve talked about this as a board.”
The board ultimately approved Doran’s motion, voting down the proposed first reading.