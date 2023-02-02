Four finalists have been named for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District superintendent position, including one internal candidate.
Board of Education President Chyra Sanderson made the announcement Tuesday night following a three-hour series of executive session interviews with candidates.
Board member April Smith, who was part of the previous superintendent search, said Wednesday she felt confident with the round of finalists.
“I feel like we’ve got some really good candidates,” Smith said on Wednesday.
Two Alaska candidates are among the finalists: Luke Meinert, the district’s assistant superintendent of secondary schools, and Frank Hauser, superintendent of the Sitka School District. The other two candidates are Ryan Scallon and Ronnie Tarchichi.
“I look forward to hearing from them in person and sharing them with our community,” Sanderson said Tuesday night.
The three nonlocal candidates will arrive to take a tour of Fairbanks Feb. 16, 17 and 18. Sanderson said the candidates’ visits will include a series of meetings and stakeholder forums on Feb. 16 and 17. The final interviews are slated for Feb. 18.
“We look forward to having the finalists here in person in a couple of weeks,” board member Tim Doran said. “I really appreciate the time people who have put their names forward to continue the process step by step.”
Meinert has been with the school district for almost three years, coming on board in May 2020. Prior to that, he was the assistant superintendent of Yukon Koyukuk School District for nearly a year, and its director of technology before that. He taught for eight years.
According to a school district news release, Hauser has been Sitka’s superintendent since 2021. Prior to that, he was the principal at Service High School in Anchorage for five years.
Scallon currently works as an assistant superintendent with the School District of Philadelphia, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a role he’s had for four years. Before that, he was the chief academic officer of a charter school district and principal at another Pennsylvania charter school.
Tarchichi has been the superintendent of Pennsauken Public Schools in Pennsauken, New Jersey, since 2016. Before that, he was the superintendent of Woodlynne School District in Woodlynne, New Jersey.
The district hired the executive search firm Ray and Associates in November to assist with selecting a new superintendent, nearly two years after suspending a previous search.
The district decided to forgo the previous search in April 2021 after the school board believed the three finalists did not fit the district’s criteria amid concerns from community members and organizations.
The district instead hired Karen Melin as the interim chief school administrator. The school board decided to resume its search in June, with former school board president Jennifer Luke spearheading the effort through the remainder of her term.
