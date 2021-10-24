The school board voted unanimously to negotiate with interim Superintendent Karen Melin to make her temporary position permanent. Board President Tim Doran and members Jennifer Luke and Chrya Sanderson will lead the effort.
Doran said the district is lucky to have Melin, who left a job as deputy commissioner with the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development to lead the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District while education leaders searched for a replacement for Superintendent Karen Gaborik, who retired in June after a long career in public education in Fairbanks.
Melin is currently working under an employment agreement that expires June 30, 2022.
“One of the things I hear a lot about is we need some stability. We need some consistency while we continue with progression,” said the school board president, speaking at Tuesday’s regular board meeting. “Keeping those things in mind, I also did some research. I talked to some recruiters in terms of what’s the lay of the land out there for candidates. It’s still a pretty unstable and challenging education market both throughout the state and nationwide. There are a lot of interim positions, actually more than you would normally anticipate, mostly the result of Covid.”
The board held a superintendent search earlier this year, settled on three finalists, hosted online forums for community members and public education workers, and then unanimously agreed to cancel the final interviews saying none of the three finalists would be a good fit.
They settled on Melin as a temporary superintendent a few weeks later with the idea that they would restart the superintendent search during the 2021-2022 school year.
Melin started her career in education in Missouri in 1979 as a kindergarten teacher. She taught elementary school in Juneau in the 1990s and later became a reading and literacy specialist.
She worked for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District from 2015-2018 as a teacher mentor, intervention specialist and assessment coordinator. Melin and her husband, Bo, also served as senior associate pastors at True North Church.
The state education department hired Melin in 2018 as a project coordinator and she was promoted to deputy commissioner five months later.
Education leaders are hoping to have a new contract ready for approval before the Nov. 2 regular board meeting.
“We are in a transitional time,” said Sanderson. “It’s never a comfortable time. There are so many things coming at us form all different angles. And to have a stable leader who can deal with those things, take them head on and be the strong leadership voice for our community and for our district is what we are looking for in Ms. Melin. To strengthen and to move us forward in a way that can continue to support our students and staff so thank you.”
If Melin and the school district strike a deal, the wife, stepmother and grandmother will lead public schools as the district embarks on bargaining with public employee unions and also as leaders debate the merits of closing a school building to save money.
Melin is also steering the organization through the fallout from Covid-19, which includes a labor shortage impacting student transportation.
Several school board members thanked Melin for her leadership and expressed hope that she will stay on.
“This year and next year we know that we have a lot going on with our district and we are so incredibly grateful for our executive team and the work, the effort, the time they are putting in to ensure that they are giving the support to our principals, to our educators, to our students, especially at this time,” said Luke.
Board member April Smith said she hopes a permanent contract results in stronger leadership from Melin.
“I hope that by having a longer contract and being committed to a longer period of time is going to empower Ms. Melin to really feel motivated to take a very strong leadership position and that we just see a lot of forward movement and a really fierce leader,” Smith said.