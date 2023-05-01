In the classroom

The FNSB Board of Education approved a new contract Tuesday that grants non-represented employees a 1% pay increase but, for school-term employees, limits paid leave to eight days per academic year.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board of education meets Tuesday night, 6 p.m., to consider changes to the upcoming school year calendar and adopt the 2024-2025 school year calendar.

The changes to the upcoming school year calendar propose rearranging some no-student professional work development days through the school year and parent-teacher conference in February. The bulk of the calendar remains unchanged, with the first day of school slated for Aug. 17 and May 17 the last day.

