The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board of education meets Tuesday night, 6 p.m., to consider changes to the upcoming school year calendar and adopt the 2024-2025 school year calendar.
The changes to the upcoming school year calendar propose rearranging some no-student professional work development days through the school year and parent-teacher conference in February. The bulk of the calendar remains unchanged, with the first day of school slated for Aug. 17 and May 17 the last day.
The 2024-2025 calendar incorporates changes made after a parent/community survey requested feedback on possible changes, including start times. The proposed calendar makes no reference to any time change, with occasional no-class days due to staff training days or early dismissal.
Winter break runs from Dec. 23, 2024, to Jan. 3, 2025, while spring break is scheduled for the week of March 10, 2025. The school year would start Aug. 15, 2024, and end May 16, 2025.
Survey shows split on condensed school week
The survey also asked respondents whether they favored reducing student schedules to four days a week, while teachers work five days.
The district administration during early budget presentations noted a four-day student/five-day teacher schedule as a possible long-term solution. It would mean longer days for students, but teachers would be able to utilize the fifth day for training and preparation work.
The administration told board members that, if eventually selected as an option, any implementation would require multiple years due to the logistics. The board would make any final decision.
Based on survey results of 3,033 respondents, 44% favored a four-day student schedule, 38% said no and 18% were unsure. Refined results showed that 40% of parents favored such a schedule, 41% were against it and 19% were unsure.
District staff who responded favored the shorter schedule, with 55% saying yes, 28% no and 18% unsure.
The board will also hear information and reports on proposed policy updates for the district’s parental involvement in education, to its BEST Homeschool program and its acceptance of major gifts and donations. The board will not make any decisions on changes, only receive reports for future agenda items.
Policy 126, which deals with parental involvement in education, provides language that clearly outlines a parent’s right as outlined under state law. The policy included in school board agenda highlights a parent’s right to object to and withdraw student from a state-required assessment test or from an activity, class or program based and the right to review the content of an activity, class, performance standard, or program.
The district must also notify any parents or guardians two weeks’ notice of any lesson plan on human reproduction or sexual matters. That right does not extend to training provided to students on awareness and prevention of sexual abuse, sexual assault, and dating violence and abuse.
Students withdrawing from specific lesson plans would not be penalized and would have alternative lessons or work assigned.
The policy also explicitly requires parents to object each time, not on a categorical basis that pulls students from all activities, classes, programs, or assessments.
The proposed policy update for BEST Homeschool includes clarifying language for its status as a school and enrollment eligibility that requires students to be enrolled in the district itself.
The board will also recognize retiring teachers and staff at the start of the meeting. According to the district, 68 teachers and staff have either already retired or intend to retire by the end of the school year.
The school board will meet in person at the district administrative center, 520 5th Ave. The meeting will be streamed live on Zoom and its YouTube channel, and broadcast on KUAC 89.9 FM starting at 7 p.m.
