Luke Meinert

Luke Meinert provides a run-down on his 100-day transition plan if he were hired as the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District’s next superintendent. FNSBSD screenshot

 FNSBSD screenshot

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board of education meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. to consider finalizing the superintendent contract.

The school board voted unanimously at its Feb. 17 meeting to hire Luke Meinert, the district’s current assistant superintendent of secondary education, as the permanent superintendent following a months-long recruitment and interview process that concluded with three finalists.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.