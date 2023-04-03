The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board of education meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. to consider finalizing the superintendent contract.
The school board voted unanimously at its Feb. 17 meeting to hire Luke Meinert, the district’s current assistant superintendent of secondary education, as the permanent superintendent following a months-long recruitment and interview process that concluded with three finalists.
Meinert will replace Karen Melin, the chief school administrator who was hired on an interim basis after the school board canceled the last superintendent search in 2021. Melin’s contract was renewed in 2022 for a year when the school board resumed its search.
Meinert will step into a position left vacant since the previous superintendent Karen Gaborik retried in 2021.
According to the contract agreement, Meinert will start July 1 with a annual salary of $215,000 starting July 1. His contract will run through June 30, 2026 and will receive a annual 1% salary increase his second and third years.
The school board will also receive an update from its lobbyist John Ringstad on the current legislation session in Juneau.
Ringstad’s written report highlights the state’s current fiscal challenges including lower revenue projections based on the lower oil prices for both this fiscal year and the upcoming 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Another update highlights two bills proposing an increase in the Base Student Allocation going through the House and Senate, One version, sponsored by Rep. Dan Ortiz (I-Ketchikan) proposes a two-year increase, first from $680 and then to $800. The second version, sponsored by the Senate Finance Committee, proposes a $1,000 increase. Both are bills are in finance committee deliberations.
The school board will meet at the district’s Administrative Center, 520 Fifth Avenue, 6 p.m. on Tuesday and will stream online with Zoom. Meetings will also be broadcast on the district Youtube channel and on KUAC FM 89.9 after 7 p.m.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.