Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education members dissected elements of its lobbyist report Tuesday night during an update.
John Ringstad, the district’s lobbyist, noted that there’s some traction on a potential funding increase for state education, but it’s not what advocates are expecting.
“We’re about where we were last year before Christmas … that in all probability we will get some additional funding,” Ringstad said.
Two bills were introduced this legislative session to increase the Base Student Allocation, one by Rep. Dan Ortiz (I-Ketchikan) and one by the Senate Education Committee. Ortiz’s bill passed from the House Education Committee with an amendment to provide a two-year BSA increase of $800, while the Senate version offers a $1,000 increase.
The current BSA, or per-pupil funding, will hit $5,960 starting July 1, as a provision of the Alaska Reads Act, which pushes for literacy by third grade.
“We’re somewhere in the parameters of $400 to $1,000,” Ringstad said. He also noted that one-time funding is now on the table, referencing a Monday amendment approved on the House floor to provide $175 million in one-time funding for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Rep. Delena Johnson (R-Palmer), the House Finance Committee co-chair, made the motion Monday on the House floor during debates on amendment. The one-time funding would boost the BSA to $860 and was seen as a compromise in light of the state’s current fiscal outlook. The House approved the amendment in a 39-1 vote.
The House’s budget looks to preserve a $2,700 Permanent Fund dividend, or a “50-50” use of the Permanent Fund’s earning reserve revenue. Gov. Mike Dunleavy has pushed for a full statutory dividend, which would be around $3,900 this year.
“I think it’s a matter of funding,” Ringstad told the school board. “Most of the legislators know and understand that the district needs money across the state.”
The school district itself must balance a $17 million budget shortfall. Its original draft budget called for cutting 83 combined staff and teacher positions; the board’s recommended budget to the FNSB Assembly asks for additional funding that would preserve dozens of positions.
Ringstad said the Senate has been more unified in its position on an increased education funding. Senate Bill 52, which proposes the $1,000 increase, remains in finance.
“The probability is that we will get a significant increase in one-time funding,” Ringstad said. “We don’t know if we are going to get it in the BSA to change the statute to make it ongoing commitment ... and the amount will be tied to what the legislators can agree on for the dividend this fall.”
While Ortiz, the Ketchikan lawmaker, supported the House amendment, he was vocal in past House committee hearings about the need for sustained permanent funding.
Ortiz noted last week that one-time funding makes it difficult for school districts to reliably plan their budgets year-to-year.
Board member Erin Morotti noted the downside to one-time funding.
“We cannot provide long-term solutions with onetime funding, such as raises, learning programs and support services,” Morotti said.
Ringstad said his observations are that a bloc of freshman and veteran lawmakers don’t like the existing educational funding structure, while others “just want to throw money at the problem.”
“We can’t get to the point of consensus,” Ringstad said.
Board member Tim Doran asked how people can better advocate for a permanent increase.
Ringstad said outreach would likely involve a concerted effort and refined message stressing “we can’t provide good education if we don’t know we’re going to have funding next year.”
Ringstad said others want to rewrite the foundation formula.
The Base Student Allocation forms a key element in the state’s foundation formula, or core education funding calculation.
The foundation formula itself involves a complex series of components that involve basic education need, required local contributions, special education students’ needs, intensive needs funding, and state and federal impact aid.
“That [rewriting the formula] is obviously not going to happen in the next 30 days, but I think they will be working on it,” Ringstad said. “It’s a lot easier said than done, and at some point the leadership of the two chambers have to see will take the ball and run with it to make it happen.”
Even minor changes, he said, means difference in funding for individual districts.
Doran noted it appears the effort will require more than the aggressive public testimony seen at committee levels.
Doran said he’s been citing the $50 million the district has cut in recent years as an example.
“If other districts join in, it would really perhaps inform the legislators that one-time funding won’t bring us to parity unless we have long-term commitment to it,” Doran said.
Chief Financial Officer Andy DeGraw said the district will continue heavily advocating for BSA increase, but need to focus on what lawmakers opposed to the idea need “in order to get on board.”
“Many are talking about rewriting that formula, and if that’s what they need ... we need to find out their needs and attempt to address them,” DeGraw said. “That’s the reality right of what we’re facing right now.”
Chief School Administrator Karen Melin agreed the goal of re-doing the formula “is standing in the way of a BSA increase” based on her listening to the House floor sessions.
“From what I heard, they’re not opposed to education funding, they’re opposed to the way education system is working now and want to something to change,” Melin said. The one-time funding “was their way of funding education.”