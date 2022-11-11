The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education began onboarding processes with the executive search firm it selected to help find a new superintendent during a Tuesday work session.
The process included a timeline for the school board to select and interview finalists and announce a new superintendent and covered stakeholder engagement and travel costs for selected out-of-state candidates.
“This is a very important search for us,” said Michael Collins, president of Ray and Associates.
The board selected Ray and Associates in October from a pool of seven after noting it had conducted the search for the Anchorage School District’s superintendent in 2021.
Ray and Associates Search Director Jan Vesely recommended a timeline that would end with announcements in February, versus a shorter search period.
The board agreed on the recommendation, with Board member Tim Doran noting the aggressive schedule could miss key candidates who take the holidays to consider life-defining decisions.
“We don’t want to drag it out, but it’s more important not to rush getting there to have the right person,” Doran said.
The district suspended its last superintendent search in April 2021 after board members noted the finalists did not meet the district’s needs. Karen Melin was hired as an interim chief school administrator. The board renewed Melin’s contract for a year in June and announced it would resume its superintendent search.
Vesely said Ray and Associates will set up surveys and other components to gain feedback, in addition to community stakeholder involvement. The survey would solicit input from teachers and staff, administrators and parents.
The survey, she said, asks participants to select “the top 10 qualities they think are most important for your district.”
Stakeholder group meetings would be conducted by Zoom, with stakeholder members “being a reflection of what’s important to you.”
The board will have final say on the interview questions, as Vesely noted the district “has far more context” in the criteria it seeks in a superintendent.
Doran stressed Outside applicants need to verify they have or can obtain eligible credentials in Alaska.
Ray and Associates would screen initial candidates and provide the board with a list of 12, but the school board will have full access to all applications and can add or delete from that list.
Vesely said Ray and Associates verifies all background materials, including claimed degrees, and performs civil and criminal background checks.
When asked about travel expenses for finalist visits and interviews, Chief School Administrator Karen Melin noted the district’s tight wallet.
“We don’t have any money, but at the same time I know there’s value in having a face-to-face, especially for the final candidates,” Melin said. She added the district will find money at the board’s direction.
Doran recommended the board examine past practices, such as arranging for local lodging, “but I think we need to bear those costs.”
Melin recommended including a candidate’s spouse in travel arrangements “especially knowing the unique challenges and wonderful advantages of living here.”
Vesely said Ray and Associates has a number of cost-saving recommendations the district can consider during the first rounds of selection.
The board also discussed salary range, narrowing in on Alaska’s different school districts. Anchorage, according to the Association of Alaska State School Boards, is expected to pay its superintendent $272,950 for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, but oversees a district with over 42,000 students.
Fairbanks current superintendent/chief school administrator salary stands at $180,000, according to Doran, “which we know is very low.”
The Lower Yukon School District expects to pay $164,700 next year. Base salaries for other school districts include $189,388 for the Mat-Su Borough School District and $155,000 for the Yukon-Koyukuk School District.
Ray and Associates staff member Steve Chestnut said Anchorage struck the middle between Alaska and national standards.
Chestnut added that “there is enough of a shortage that it’s a shopper’s market these days.”
Board member April Smith recommended a salary range between $210,000 and $230,000 based on conversations with community members, significantly more than offered in the last search.
“I think our community deserves a high quality leader and in the scheme of our enormous budget, a small deviation is going to be an investment we will not be sorry about,” Smith said. “Having a superintendent who may stay for a while will save us money in the long run.”
Chestnut said a salary range will allow the board to control the conversation during interviews, adding that Smith’s proposed range will appear attractive.
Board members Erin Morotti and Melissa Burnett asked about incentives, noting that Mat-su and Anchorage offer several to attract candidates. Morotti said incentives “can change a number drastically.”
Doran, on the other hand, said he favored a solid, well-rounded salary over bonuses or incentives.
Melin added while an attractive salary can be an incentive “people often look to work in a specific district and with a specific people ... and it will be our attractive community that will draw the right kind of people to our pool.”
Collins recommended the list of finalists be made public, with online surveys from community stakeholders.
“Those comments from the community are invaluable,” Collins said. “They are almost like a mini poll for you and your new district leader going forward.”
Smith recommended widely publicizing the survey, adding the survey only included responses from a narrow field.
“We really need to stir everyone in town,” Smith said.