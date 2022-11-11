Superintendent Search

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School Board of Education selected search firm Ray and Associates to conduct the recruiting process for a new superintendent.

 Metro Creative

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education began onboarding processes with the executive search firm it selected to help find a new superintendent during a Tuesday work session.

The process included a timeline for the school board to select and interview finalists and announce a new superintendent and covered stakeholder engagement and travel costs for selected out-of-state candidates.

