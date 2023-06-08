The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education pushed adopting its final budget to June 27 due to lingering uncertainties raised at a lengthy Monday work session.
The final budget factors in $16.2 million in additional one-time funding expected from the state.
The funding comes from a $175 million one-time funding solution appropriated by the Legislature after it failed to pass attempted bills to permanently raise the Base Student Allocation, or per-pupil funding. While the $175 million equates to a $680 BSA bump, it acts more as a block of funding.
The $231 million overall budget includes a $190.3 million operating fund.
The $16.2 million would allow the district to move forward with its recommended budget it approved in March. The amount will offset a $9 million gap left in its local revenue hope after the FNSB Assembly budgeted $50 million instead of the requested $59 million. The remaining $7.26 million would allow the district to restore a number of priorities the board was forced to cut in its recommended budget in March.
However, several board members felt uneasy voting on a budget given a still uncertain budget scenario.
“It’s been going through my mind that once burned, twice cautious,” board member Tim Doran said at Tuesday’s meeting. “We’ve been burned multiple times.”
Doran added he was uncomfortable approving a budget “because we don’t know what funding is yet.”
While the Legislature approved a budget, it hasn’t been sent to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s desk yet. Once transmitted, the governor has 20 days to make vetoes and sign it.
“This is a governor who has vetoed one-time funding for education in the past and has not proposed additional funding to the BSA,” Doran said.
Board member Melissa Burnett agreed, adding a lot of information had filtered in over the past few days.
“I don’t feel comfortable or confident voting on a budget that doesn’t make sense to me,” Burnett said.
Monday priorities work session
The board and district administration hashed out priorities and details at a Monday work session.
Chief Operating Officer Andy DeGraw told the board the priority add backs include funding for 27 middle and high school teachers, safety assistants, additional support to execute Alaska Reads Act requirements, Ben Eielson Jr./Sr. High School staff positions, administrative positions and a continued lease for the district’s Career Education Center program, among other items.
DeGraw noted some of the one-time funding would go to bolster the district’s flailing fund balance account and perhaps set aside funding for its teachers and classified staff wage increases and one-time stipends as a union contract talks drag on.
Some board members at Monday’s work session also advocated that district staff return to the assembly and ask for additional funding. DeGraw said efforts are being considered to re-approach the borough.
Some board members favored canceling the $81,850 lease for the CEC program space after a tentative offer from Fairbanks Community Food Bank fell through. Board member April Smith favored relocating the program to Nordale Education Center as originally planned, and that was supported by board member Melissa Burnett.
Board members Brandy Harty and Erin Morotti supported keeping CEC in its current place. Harty noted a drastic shift could result in lost employees, especially given perceived indecision over where the program will ultimately land.
CEC provides students in the district with a flexible schedule to ensure they graduate. Many come from low-income or challenging backgrounds, or have schedules that require some to work. The current location was purposely designed several years ago by the food bank.
Another consideration included adding back in funding for Hutchison High School positions to preserve its own classroom sizes. BEST Homeschool allotments to families would receive an overall $450,000 boost and pay for $65,600 worth of Reads Act software.
Charter school funding was also discussed, with some board members believing the one-time funding should be distributed equally across all schools as the district’s charter schools face their own challenges.
Smith proposed providing an additional $500 per student in funding for charter schools (totaling $441,500), while recommending cuts to the $50,000 lobbyist contract and staff laptop replacements.
DeGraw told the board any finalized priority list would also serve as a cut list. If additional state funding was less-than-expected, the district could make cuts from the bottom up.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Smith said she believed the additional funding “charter schools will be treated the same as all of the other students.”
“The [one-time funding] wasn’t treated as a BSA increase to all the other schools ... it’s not being given to every school per student,” Smith said. “We are using those funds for allotments, for software and safety assistants.”
Strong support for charter, CEC
Several residents and charter school employees testified Tuesday in strong support for either equal funding chances for charter schools or to keep the CEC program in its current location.
Christina Carlson, Chinook Charter School’s head teacher, said excluding the charter schools from fair use of the one-time state funding isn’t equitable.
“The money needs to be spent in a way that meets the needs of district all students,” Carlson said. “Charters face the same increasing costs on a smaller scale.”
While the school has a large fund balance, it’s also had to cut positions and parents and students help step in to do such tasks as cleaning and mowing the lawn.
Watershed Charter School principal Jarrod Decker said charter school funding’s place on the priority list “unfairly puts charter schools against other district needs.”
“This is a different issue because the state funding was based on enrollment,” Decker said. “Charter school students were counted in that number that determined the district’s share ... I am not asking for a hand out or a bail out, I’m asking that the administration direct the proportional revenue to Watershed and do likewise for other charter schools.”
Craig Kind, CEC’s head teacher, said a plan was to be developed for any move to Nordale “but there was never a sense that a decision was made.”
“We were essentially hit with an asteroid [Monday] that basically said we should be ready for the program to change and move at the start of next school year,” Kind said.
Kind asked that the district make “a firm decision, put it in writing and then put the plan in place.”
He added he and the district failed as a whole “and I don’t think we’ll be ready to serve kids in August.”
Barbara Haney supported keeping CEC in its current location, noting some of her children were past graduates of the program. Haney said its proximity to the Fairbanks Rescue Mission, food bank and other critical services benefits the students.
“CEC students have a variety of histories and academic levels, but the one thing they share is most are not from wealthy families,” Haney said. “A lot of them need access to the shelter and food bank and wraparound services to continue their education.
Following testimony on the budget, board members reiterated charter schools will be treated fairly.
“We can debate how to distribute this [one-time funding],” Doran said. “All of us are at a breaking point in education because our state has not funded education appropriately.”
In an emotional comment, Burnett rejected any notion the district or board was treating any part of education unfairly.
“I have a duty to find money in our budget to cover everything we need,” Burnett said.