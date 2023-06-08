Borough Assembly Meeting

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board members Tim Doran and Melissa Burnett talk during a borough assembly meeting discussion on local education funding Thursday night, May 11, 2023.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education pushed adopting its final budget to June 27 due to lingering uncertainties raised at a lengthy Monday work session.

The final budget factors in $16.2 million in additional one-time funding expected from the state.

