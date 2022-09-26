Four candidates are running for two vacant seats on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education.
Four candidates are running for two vacant seats on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education.
Brandy Harty and Les Nichols are vying for Seat C, while Melissa Burnett and Kaneisha Radgosky seek Seat D.
Each candidate talked about their goals and ideas for the school district during a Friday night political forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley, KUAC FM 89.9 and the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
All four are invested in the district, having children who attend either a neighborhood or charter school. Harty’s a teacher in Fairbanks schools, Nichols is a business owner with out-of-state teaching and school administration experience, Burnett comes from a broadcasting background as a program director at 10 Alaska radio stations and Radgosky is a registered nurse.
Topics thrown at the four candidates included the ongoing search for a superintendent, the district’s current financial challenges, bullying, teacher recruitment and learning gaps resulting from the pandemic.
The candidates agreed on the need to have students engaged in civics and voting, and that current board committees, including its diversity and parent engagement committees, should remain intact for the time being.
All four candidates agreed finding the next leader for the district will be an important task. The board will consider a search firm next month to assist with the search, but some candidates felt it important to look internally.
“We have people locally that are interested,” said Nichols. “I’m a proponent of hiring from within if we have someone.”
Burnett said she favors an internal candidate if possible, noting the advantage of having “someone from our community who is education-oriented.”
Radgosky said a key component in a superintendent is someone who is certified and “believes in the promise of public education and is out in the community meeting with students and educators.”
Harty believes in casting a wide net to find suitable candidates.
“I appreciate looking internally but competing outside will ensure we find the right person for Fairbanks,” Harty said. “It is important to get this choice right.”
Asked about what to preserve and to cut in an upcoming $11 million deficit, all agreed it would be a difficult choice. All four supported protecting the teachers and staff.
Burnett added her support for career and technical education programs such as emergency medicine and shop class and additions to the district’s nursing staff. Nichols took a business approach, noting the district has a core set of duties, such as teachers and staff, curriculum including science, math, English and literacy. From there, he said, the board needs to look outward and be efficient in creatively using the district’s money.
Radgosky said she couldn’t envision what else the district could cut after making deep cuts already.
Harty agreed, adding schools should not be closed unless it’s action of final resort. She supported building the budget around teachers and staff and ensuring classroom sizes remained small.
Asked about teacher retention and recruitment, all advocated for better terms during the negotiating table, to show better respect and more support in the teaching environment. The district recently declared an impasse in contract negotiations with the Fairbanks Education Association.
For the topic of learning gaps created in the wake of the pandemic, each candidate took a slightly different approach, but all agreed it was a complicated process.
Nichols said the district should start with baseline testing data, but taking a standard curriculum path won’t work.
“We have to be strategic and develop a plan,” Nichols said.
Radgosky said ramping up test scores will be important, but the district can also invest in more programs including tutors, study sessions and summer school.
Harty said the district uses both formative (which monitors student progress and provides feedback) and summative (evaluating how much students learned throughout a course) testing.
“Tests are just one data point and there is so much more,” Harty said. “We have to meet students where they are and not where they want to be.”
