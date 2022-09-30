Fairbanks North Star Borough school board candidates faced questions from the district’s core body politic — students.
Candidates Les Nichols and Brandy Harty, running for Seat C, and Melissa Burnett and Kaneisha Radgosky, running for Seat D, shared the stage at the annual West Valley High School candidate forum. All questions were generated by students.
The first question out of the gate asked whether candidates would support pushing high schools’ start time back by 30 minutes. The district’s current bell schedule requires high schools to start by 7:30 a.m.
Classroom topics
All candidates supported pushing the schedule back. Harty said as a former Hutchison teacher she’s seen the impact and would “look into a way to better respect the science and allow teens to get the sleep their brains deserve.”
Nichols said science supports the push for later start times.
“Your body needs the sleep it deserves, and if we want excellence for our students, you’ve got to be on a sleep cycle that works for you and be attentive at school,” Nichols said.
Radgosky, as a registered nurse, said the body needs enough sleep. Burnett said she sees the effects of an early start time on her two teenagers but added there’s a system that goes into readjust times, including the district’s staggered bus schedule.
“I would like to get our bus issue situated so we can also transport you to school a half hour to an hour later,” Burnett said.
One student asked about equal funding priorities for programs, referencing programs that have had funding cut or canceled, thus requiring students to pay more or miss out on a chance to participate.
All candidates supported funding as much as possible and promised their best to advocate for that goal.
Burnett advocated for a better-supported booster program, “but I will try very hard to get funding for activities because they are of the utmost importance.” She also proposed looking at a “pay-to-play” program where students could pay up to $200 a year with a waiver for additional fees.
Harty said growing up in a lower-income household, she understands the need for affordable programs. She added that, while principals and activities directors decide where activities money goes, “I would like to make sure they are being equitably distributed.”
Nichols said sports programs remain a key component to student activities but noted funding is “something the schools can do alone” and could be accomplished through community partnerships and sponsorships.
Establishing smaller high school class sizes was a priority, but Radgosky and Burnett noted making cuts to accomplish the goal isn’t the solution.
Radgosky said she didn’t know what she could cut from the budget; Burnett said the district “has already cut so much from the budget that you are already suffering without certain classes.” Burnett added she would fight to keep the extracurricular and career technical education programs.
Harty said district schools should have hard cap similar to charter schools, adding that the district’s use of class size averages “leads to inequities in our classrooms.”
Nichols said teacher support and smaller class sizes comes first for him, with everything else second.
Two students asked how candidates would support Alaska Native students who need or want to engage in subsistence activities but can’t due to the risk of falling behind.
Harty proposed investigating an alternative schedule similar to Effie Kokrine School, noting charter schools “are proving grounds for new ideas,” while Nichols added the distance learning models the district picked up during the pandemic.
“Our schools shouldn’t be an institution that disrupts the community of Native people and their culture — it should add to them, not take away,” Nichols said.
Radgosky said the district should explore turning Native culture activities into education credits. Burnett said the homeschool program affords the opportunity to substitute other programs for class credits.
Mental health
Students also brought up mental health and concerns of suicidal ideations, asking what mechanisms they could support to ensure students “have uncomplicated access to mental health treatment in schools.”
Harty said in an ideal world, complete access to mental health professionals could be afforded, noting that a lack of mental health services are major concern in Alaska.
“There are no easy answers, but I will be an advocate for finding solutions through federal grants and pushing for state allocated funds earmarked for mental health services,” Harty said.
Nichols called schools the first line, adding that peer support groups are critical “because you as students understand where your friends are at before adults most of the time.”
While schools should have access to necessary resources, Nichols said partnerships with professional services are important: “We shouldn’t be the place where the treatment is necessarily done,” Nichols said.
Radgosky said she would push to have a certified clinician in every school “and meet these kids where they are.”
Like Radgosky, Burnett supported equipping every school with a clinician and registered nurse.
LGBTQ topics
Students addressed LGBTQ topics, asking candidates whether they support teachers having training to address the subject in their curriculum.
Burnett said she couldn’t say yes to it, adding she doesn’t see how that type of training “might help an algebra teacher teach algebra.”
“I’m definitely on the stance of choice. I don’t think it should be forced on all staff, but if there are staff willing and want to, then yes,” Burnett said.
Radgosky supports staff learning more about the topic since it fosters a culture of understanding.
Nichols said he doesn’t want to give a “blanket approval to something that requires more information” and would need more information before he could make an informed decision.
Harty said the best avenue is through professional development events or sponsored continuing education classes through the Fairbanks Education Association. She added hiring a superintendent who has an understanding will be critical to that process.
One student asked about a 30-minute presentation a student organization presented to freshman health classes between 2014 and 2021 on gender identity and LGBTQ vocabulary to reduce negative attitudes. The question asked if candidates would support reinstating it after district administration stopped it.
Radgosky said her role as a nurse caused her to familiarize herself with the topics, including pronoun usage “to better serve everyone.” She supported such presentations, adding “parents and students can opt out,” but at the end of the day, “it’s about respect.”
Burnett said changes in state statute require any supplemental sexual education material to be screened by the district and approved by the board. It’s a process Burnett looks forward to hearing if on the board “and if given a choice, would support it.”
Harty said similar presentations she’s watched were “very informative and well done” and “sees the value in seeing those presentations being given in our schools.” Like Burnett, Harty said the presentations require a review process by the district and board.
“Your identity is not political,” Harty said.
Nichols cited the study that prompted West Valley’s presentations that indicates students who come out to close families and friends about their orientation reduces prejudice, noting it creates a complication in the district. District policy, he said, prohibits the district from disclosing transgender status to anyone, including parents.
“This has made a lot of parents nervous as they interpret it as a policy to exclude them from this type of conversation,” Nichols said. “That trust has to be built between the parents because they are part of the conversation.”
Candidates indicated their support when asked about securing funding for free feminine hygienic products in the middle and high school restrooms. Harty and Burnett expanded by adding they would like to seek community partnerships for additional resources.