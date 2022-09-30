West Valley forum

Screen shot courtesy West Valley High School

Fairbanks North Star School District board of education candidates Les Nichols, left, and Brandy Harty (running for Seat C), and Melissa Burnett and Kaneisha Radgosky (running for Seat D) participate in a West Valley High School student-led forum Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

 Screen shot courtesy West Valley High School

Fairbanks North Star Borough school board candidates faced questions from the district’s core body politic — students.

Candidates Les Nichols and Brandy Harty, running for Seat C, and Melissa Burnett and Kaneisha Radgosky, running for Seat D, shared the stage at the annual West Valley High School candidate forum. All questions were generated by students.

