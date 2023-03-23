The Fairbanks school district’s Board of Education approved a budget Wednesday night that requests nearly $59 million from the Borough Assembly.
The recommended budget, passed in a 6-1 vote, asks the borough for an additional $3.48 million beyond what was initially requested.
It would preserve 15 elementary teachers, 15 kindergarten aides, four alternative education teachers, nine library assistants and a SMART program teacher and counselor, and support staff’s non-student work days.
It eliminates the district’s $50,000 lobbyist contract, makes an additional $285,000 in cuts across all departments and $386,000 for staff laptop replacements.
Board member April Smith proposed a last-minute change to include the alternative education teachers, a $486,000 line item, as a compromise to pass the budget.
The district initially proposed requesting $55.5 million — $3.5 million more than requested in 2022 — an amount backed by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward’s budget.
The district’s original draft budget was more austere, cutting 83 full-time positions to balance a projected $17 million deficit. The cuts would impact K-12 classroom learning, increase class sizes across the board, reduce training days for classified staff and impact several alternative education programs.
The $17 million shortfall involves a number of elements, including expected cost increases, a decreasing student enrollment, relatively flat state funding, the last of its CARES Act Covid-19 federal relief funding and the end of a Hold Harmless provision that provided a funding buffer against the enrollment drop.
“We will make this recommendation and when we make our presentation to the borough, we will make the case,” Board President Chyra Sanderson said. “This is the work we need to do to move this budget forward.”
Board member Tim Doran said he’s confident about the recommended budget and securing additional funding, whether from state or the borough.
“We have enough support locally that what we have put back in tonight to the recommended budget will be able to stay, whether it’s supported by the borough or the state,” Doran said.
“We are going to need the public to go to the borough and to the state Legislature,” Doran said. He added the House Education Committee heard five hours of testimony and over received 100 pages of written comment.
Board member Erin Morotti said she appreciated Smith’s addition of ELP teachers but couldn’t support the vote because it didn’t support preserving 17 secondary school teacher positions.
“I hope we can provide verbally to the assembly the amount we need, and they appreciate why we did not ask for the real amount,” Morotti said.
The recommended budget now goes to the Borough Assembly for review and discussion.
Local funding accounts for 32% of the district’s general fund budget, while 61% ($107.7 million) comes from the state, including the Base Student Allocation per-pupil funding. The rest comes from federal sources.
The overall recommended budget totaled $222.7 million, including a $181.9 million unrestricted general operating fund plus $40 million in restricted funds and programs like food service and student transportation.
The additional $3.5 million is meant to offset a loss in state revenue due to higher total assessed value in the borough. The state requires municipalities and organized boroughs with education powers to provide a minimum local required contribution; for FNSB, the minimum is $37.7 million starting July 1, but the Assembly has traditionally funded well above a minimum requirement.
School board member Brandy Harty asked to amend the budget and request nearly $61 million from the borough — or $5.4 million beyond the original request, something supported by Morrotti and board member Maggie Matheson.
Harty noted that during the November 2018 joint work session, the Assembly assured the district would be receptive to any request. She added the school board’s role is to ask for the appropriate amount and the assembly decides what level to fund.
Board member Maggie Matheson added the borough could deny the request or provide a lower amount.
“If we don’t ask, don’t expect it,” Matheson said. “I feel strongly that we should be asking for a full amount and let the Assembly nickel and dime us.”
The board rejected the amendment in a 4-3 vote.
When voting on the overall budget, Harty voted in support but remained critical of its nature.
“What we are passing is absolutely reprehensible … it is abdicating our duty,” Harty said. “We are not putting our students’ needs first in this budget.”
All board members agreed to one point or another, adding that the overall budget process is difficult at best.
Board member Melissa Burnett added the budget remains preliminary.
“We will have funding, it will come and then we will put a budget out there that is one we will follow,” Burnett said.