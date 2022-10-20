The North Star Middle College program will be spun off into a new school, pending approval from the Alaska Department of Education and Early Childhood. The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education approved the decision in a 5-1 vote.
Board member Erin Morotti was absent.
The district launched the North Star Middle College in 2019, allowing high school seniors to earn between seven and 15 college credits a semester from the University of Alaska Fairbanks at no cost to themselves.
The school board’s decision will stand up the program as a new school of choice, expand its offering to juniors and build up over two years, expanding admission to 125 in the 2023-2024 school year, and 175 students after that. Qualifying students will be selected on a lottery basis, similar to Hutchison High School or a charter school.
Board President Jennifer Luke said the board publicly stated “our goal is to expand” North Star Middle College as its own entity.
The opportunities North Star College will provide students, she said, will place students at least in step with other high schools in the Lower 48. North Star program students have a 100% graduation rate.
“We need to allow these opportunities for our students,” Luke said. “This is the next step to allow our students to get ahead, to have the opportunity to have an associate’s degree by the time they graduate from high school.”
According to Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw, the program is intended to be cost-neutral. It would require about $1.36 million, with $750,000 in tuition paid to UAF at $165 a credit, $65,000 in books and supplies and $550,000 in staffing. However, as a new school, the district would receive funding from the state’s base student funding formula.
DeGraw said about three-full time teachers would be transferred from other schools to help instruction.
A few residents asked the school board to delay the program until the board members had more time to discuss it or until new board members were sworn in, alleged there was a lack of advanced public notice and said it was too soon to stand up.
Board member Tim Doran raised questions about where students would come from and the impact to district coffers, including whether some high schools will lose funding.
“Right now, it’s impossible to tell where the students will come from,” DeGraw said. “We’re basing the estimates on the current 40 students in the program.”
DeGraw added UAF will also contribute resources, including faculty and space.
Brandy Harty said that while she is impressed by what North Star College has accomplished, the district and the public need a flushed-out plan.
“Too often I’ve seen this board decisions create huge ripple effects in our schools and classrooms not fully understood until after implementation,” Harty said. “These ripple effects can be mitigated if planning and due diligence is taken.”
Doran, who voted against expanding North Star into a school, said he supports the program but called the expansion premature.
“I look forward to the growth of the program,” Doran said. “However, I am disconcerted that a decision of this financial magnitude when we’re facing an $11 million deficit … and that the expenditures may exceed revenues.”
Most board members indicated that the process has been three years in the making and that the board discussed it at length during an Oct. 3 work session and a regular board meeting the next night.
“We’ve discussed North Star College repeatedly and its expansion, and we set aside the vote on its expansion due to Covid or other emerging issues over the past two years,” said Board member April Smith.
Board member Matthew Sampson said passing it Tuesday rather than at a later time makes sense, as he doubts it would fail to gain traction. He added it benefits the district financially by bringing in additional revenue.
Sampson called the program “highly successful and of great benefit to our students.”
Col. Nathan Surrey, Fort Wainwright’s advisory member, noted the benefits. Surrey said he benefited from a similar program when he was younger, and the North Star program, with its various tracks, including engineering, will give students in the borough a leg up.