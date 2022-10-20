NSC Logo

The expansion of the North Star College program was approved by the FNSB Board of Education in a 5-1 vote.

The North Star Middle College program will be spun off into a new school, pending approval from the Alaska Department of Education and Early Childhood. The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education approved the decision in a 5-1 vote.

Board member Erin Morotti was absent.

